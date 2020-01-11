Aquatic bird census begins in Bhola

BHOLA, Jan 10: Bangladesh Bird Club began aquatic bird census in the district on Thursday.

A census team led by renowned bird specialist Inam Al Haque, started the bird count in the early hours. The team will count bird in over 50 char lands in the district for the next seven days.

The water bird census has been continued since 1987 voluntarily by the bird lovers, observers and researchers. The bird census is operated worldwide to preserve biodiversity and to protect environment and nature for making a better inhabitant for birds.

However, a global organisation 'Wetlands International' will publish the census in a book, which is considered as an important document for aquatic birds.



