Three killed in road mishaps in two districts





NAOGAON: A man was killed and two others were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Kalam Hossen, 35, was a resident of Madariganj Village in Bagmara Upazila of Rajshahi District.

Locals said a bus coming from Dhaka hit a fish-laden mini-truck on the Rajshahi-Naogaon Regional Highway in Daktarer Mor area at 11:30am, leaving three people injured.

The injured were rushed to Naogaon Sadar Hospital where Kalam was declared dead.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Naogaon Sadar Police Station (PS) Suhrawardy Hossen confirmed the matter.

MADARIPUR: Two people were killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a microbus in Shibchar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

One of the deceased was identified as Rabiul Islam of Agailjhara Upazila in Barishal District.

Police said a bus collided head-on with a microbus on the Dhaka-Khulna Highway in Kutubpur area at 10pm, leaving nine passengers of the microbus injured.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital where the two died, said Shibchar Highway PS OC Md Wahiduzzaman.

Five of the injured were sent to Faridpur Medical College Hospital as their condition deteriorated, the OC added.















