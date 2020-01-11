‘Mujib Barsha’ countdown begins in districts



Children performing Bangabandhu's historical March 7 Speech at Khulna Zila Stadium on Friday. photo: observer

CHUADANGA: On the occasion, district administration organised different programmes.

In the afternoon, a colourful rally, led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Nazrul Islam Sarker, was brought out from DC office premises, and after parading different roads of the town, it ended at the same place.

After the rally, wreaths were placed at Bangabandhu's portrait on DC office premises.

A discussion meeting was also held at the same place, where DC Md Nazrul Islam Sarker was present as chief guest while ADC Yahia Khan was in the chair.

Among others, Police Super (SP) Md Jahidul Islam, Civil Surgeon ASM Maruf Hasan, Chuadanga Government College Principal Md Kamruzzaman, and Chuadanga Municipality Mayor Obaidur Rahman Chowdhury Jipu were also present on the occasion.

The speakers including the chief guest urged all to follow the ideals of Bangabandhu for building digital and Golden Bangladesh.

GAIBANDHA: On the occasion, district administration organised a press conference at DC office conference room.

In the conference, DC Abdul Matin said high altitude digital devices were installed at important and visible places of the district and upazila towns here.

Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebrations, officially termed Mujib Barsha, will start on his birthday, March 17, 2020, and will continue till March 26, 2021, which marks the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's Independence Day, the DC also said.

A series of programmes, including placing of wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at 3pm, bringing out colourful rally from Gaibandha Poura Park at 3:15pm, and cultural function in the evening were held on the Central Shaheed Minar premises in the town, the DC informed.

Among others, ADC (General) Alamgir Kabir Saikat, Nezarat Deputy Collector SM Foyez Uddin, and Assistant Commissioner Syeda Saleha Nur accompanied the DC during the function.

KHULNA: District administration began countdown of 'Mujib Barsha' on Friday, marking the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on March 17 next.

The programme began at 6:01am through 31 gun salutes at Khulna District Stadium.

As part of the programme, Awami League leaders and government officials placed floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and paid homage to the Liberation War martyrs.

A documentary was presented through projectors highlighting life sketch of Bangabandhu.

To mark the programme, a total of 1,920 children and 1,920 Islamic scholars and freedom fighters performed Bangabandhu's Historical March 7 speech wearing 'Mujib Coat' at Khulna Stadium under the auspices of 'Child Integrity Bangabandhu Forum'.

Special prayers were offered at different religious places.

Among others, State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Munnujan Sufian, Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, lawmakers of Khulna-2 and -6 constituencies Sheikh Salahuddin Jewel and Akhteruzzaman Babu, Khulna Zila Parishad Chairman Sheikh Harun-ur-Rashid, and Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader also attended the function while DC Md Helal Hossain presided over the event.

January 10, 1972 is a very significant day for the nation to begin the countdown of 'Mujib Barsha' as it marks the historical "Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day".

PIROJPUR: On the occasion, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain briefed journalists at Abdur Razzaque Saif Mizan conference hall at his office.

The DC said yearlong programmes were chalked out to celebrate 'Mujib Barsha' which will start on March 17, 2020 and continue till March 17, 2021.

Meanwhile, the countdown for the celebration began from Friday which is also Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day.









A discussion meeting was also held at Mujib Chattar, where ADC (General) Nahid Farjana Siddique was in the chair while DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was chief guest and SP Haiatul Islam Khan was special guest.





