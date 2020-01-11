Workshop on Ashrayan Project held in Pirojpur

PIROJPUR, Jan 10: A day-long workshop on implementation of the Ashrayan Project-2 was held at Shahid Razzaque Saif Mizan conference room in the town on Tuesday morning.

District administration organised the programme.

Project Director and Additional Secretary of the government Mohammad Yemin Chowdhury attended the programme as chief guest while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was in the chair.

Additional DC (Revenue) Jhumur Bala was also present at that time.

Many district level field officers took part in the workshop. The main focus of the programme was to ensure safe houses for the homeless, visit excising shelter houses and provide necessary supports as per their requirement.







