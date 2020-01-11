

Combined mustard-honey farming on in Tangail

Sources at the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Tangail said mustard has been cultivated in 41,507 hectares of land this year while about 3,000 artificial honey boxes have been set up beside the lands. The DAE has targeted to collect 100 metric tons of honey from these boxes this year.

DAE sources said high yielding and indigenous varieties of mustard have been cultivated here this year. The mustard seeds were sowed during November last. It takes 70 to 90 days to harvest the yield.

A recent visit to Jogapara Village under Mogra Union in Kalihati Upazila of the district found a farmer Motiar Rahman of Shyamnagar Upazila in Satkhira District has set up 100 honey boxes beside mustard fields. He hopes to collect five to seven maunds of honey from the boxes.

Milon Sarder and Monirul Islam of the same district have set up 107 honey boxes in Gala Village of Tangail Sadar Upazila.

Abdur Rahman of the same district has set up 120 boxes beside the Dhaleswari Shamsul Haque Bridge in Nagorpur Upazila of Tangail.

He said about 15 to 20 honey collectors have come to Tangail from Satkhira. Besides, locals in Tangail are also collecting honey.

Aminul Islam of Santos Village in Tangail Sadar Upazila has set up 80 boxes in Katuli Village of Jamuna Char. He hopes to sell per maund honey at Tk 10,000 to 15,000 to different companies of Dhaka.

Saifur Reza has set up 37 boxes beside the mustard field of Khandaker Sohel in Delduar Upazila of Tangail.

Khandaker Sohel said inbreeding among bees increases mustard production. He and other mustard cultivators of the area are encouraging honey collectors to set up more boxes.

Deputy Director of district DAE Abdur Razzak said mustard production increases to 20 per cent if honey boxes are set up beside the mustard fields.









Executive Director of a local private organisation Mouchas Unnayan Sangstha Abul Hossen said there are 700 to 800 trained honey collectors in Tangail who are contributing to the increase of local mustard farming.





