Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:46 AM
Govt starts buying Aman paddy at Daulatkhan

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondent

DAULATKHAN, BHOLA, Jan 10: Government has started buying Aman paddy from local farmers in Daulatkhan  from Wednesday.
Upazila Woman Vice-Chairman Ainun Nahar Renu inaugurated the programme on local cold storage premises at 12pm.
Among others, Upazila Awami League Organising Secretary and Union Parishad Chairman Hamidur Rahman Tipu, Upazila Agriculture Officer Sabina Yasmin, and Cold Storage Officer Shanti Ranjan Das were present at the programme.
The government will buy 2,062 metric tons of Aman paddy at Tk 26 per kilogram from 1,370 registered farmers in nine unions and one municipality of the upazila this season. Upazila Cold Storage Officer Shanti Ranjan Das said the procurement drive will continue till February 28, 2020.


