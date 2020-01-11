Blankets, warm clothes distributed among cold-hit people in six districts





KHULNA: Khulna Press Club (KPC) distributed blankets among 500 cold-hit poor people in the city's Sadar Thana area on Thursday.

Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque and lawmaker of Khulna-2 Constituency Sheikh Salah Uddin Jewel distributed the blankets as chief guest and special guest respectively.

The mayor urged the well-off section of the society and different socio-economic organisations of the country to stand beside the cold-hit people by distributing warm clothes.

Among others, KPC President S M Nazrul Islam, and General Secretary Mamun Reza attended the event.

RAJSHSHI: The Daily Samakal and Al Khair Foundation, an international donor, have distributed warm clothes among 400 cold-hit people in the city on Wednesday.

Rajshahi City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the distribution programme as chief guest in front of the Bangabandhu Corner here at 8pm.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Hamidul Haque, Professor Habibur Rahman Principal of Rajshahi College and Country Director of Al Khair Foundation Tarek Mahmood Sajib were also present during distribution programme.

BOGURA: At least 150 students of Government Shishu Paribar got blankets in the town on Wednesday.

District administration organised the programme.

DC Fayez Ahmed distributed the blankets at 3:30pm.

Among others, Deputy Director of District Social Services Department Abu Sayeed Md Kawsar Rahman, District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Azhar Ali Mondal, Deputy Supervisor of the Shishu Paribar Ripa Monalisa also spoke in the programme.

LALMONIRHAT: Some 300 blankets were distributed among cold-hit poor people on Ratipur Government Primary School promises under Gokunda Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Lal Teer Seed Limited, an agricultural seed company, organised the programme.

Director of the company Tajwar M Awal distributed the blankets among different orphanages and homeless and poor people in various areas of the upazila as chief guest.

Among others, General Manager (GM) and Head of Production of the company Dr Md Israt Hossain, Deputy GM and National Sales Manager Jahir Ahmed, and Rangpur Divisional Sales Manager Shariful Islam were also present as special guests in the programme.

NOAKHALI: Subarnachar Branch of Mercantile Bank distributed blankets among over 500 cold-hit people on Monday afternoon.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer ASM Ibnul Hasan Iven was present as chief guest in the programme held on the branch premises while Branch Manager Shamsul Haque was in the chair.

Among others, Officer-in-Charge of Char Jabbar Police Station Ibrahim Khalil, and Branch Executive Officer Belal Hossain were also present in the programme.

BARISHAL: At least 200 students of Lakheraj Kasba Government Primary School got warm clothes from Kazi Golam Mahbub Foundation in Gaurnadi Upazila of the district on Monday.

Gaurnadi Municipality Councillor Taufiq Iqbal Sajal was present at the function as chief guest while President of School Managing Committee Hasan Mohammad Zaki was in the chair.

Among others, journalist Zahirul Islam, Assistant Primary Education Officer Badiul Alam, Foundation Vice President Kazi Nurul Matin Masuk, Head Teacher of the school Kutub Uddin, and School Teachers' Association President Salim Ahmed were also present in the function.

















