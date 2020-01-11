2 pharmacy owners fined in Bhola

BHOLA, Jan 10: Two pharmacy owners were fined Tk 10,000 in Daulatkhan Upazila of the district on Wednesday for irregularities.

Mahmudul Hasan, assistant director of Department of National Consumer Rights Protection in Bhola, conducted a drive and fined Rahman Agency for selling the medicines kept for free distribution at hospitals and Afif Medical Hall for keeping date-expired medicines.

Daulatkhan Police Station Sub-Inspector Kollol along with his force was present during the drive.









