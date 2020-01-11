Six persons killed in 5 dists





MANIKGANJ: Miscreants allegedly stabbed a woman and her son to death at Uttar Kaunnara Village in Saturia early Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Parvin Begum, 26, wife of Saudi expat, and her son Abdur Nur, 6.

Saturia Police Station (PS) Inspector Abul Kalam Azad said being informed by locals, police recovered the bodies.

It's a pre-planned murder. Extra-marital affair might have an issue behind the murder, the inspector added.

NETRAKONA: A pregnant housewife was slaughtered by her garments worker husband for dowry in Char Singdha Village under Singdha Union in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Tamalika Akhtar, 22, was daughter of Ramiz Mia of Bhati Para Village in Singdhi.

Local and Police sources said Rasel Mia, 30, son of Abul Hashim of Char Singdha Village, married Tamalika one and half years ago. After marriage, Rasel had been pressurised his wife for dowry. Even though she gave him some amount of money, which she brought from her father, Rasel kept pressurizing her to give him more. Following this, he started beating Tamalika at night as she refused to give him money, and then he slaughtered her by a sharp weapon.

Being informed, police recovered her body on Thursday and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barhatta PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest Rasel Mia.

Police arrested Rasel's parents Abul Hashim and Mazeda Akhtar in this connection, the OC added.

BARGUNA: A man allegedly hacked her wife to death in Bamna Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Zakia Akhter was the wife of Abu Saleh. She used to live with her parents at Uttar Kakchira Village.

Sources said Abu Saleh locked into an altercation with his wife at his in-laws' house in the afternoon. At one stage, he hacked her indiscriminately with a machete, leaving her dead on the spot.

Bamna PS OC SM Masuduzzaman said they arrested Abu Saleh.

RANGAMATI: A man was allegedly shot to death by the members of Jana Samhati Samity (JSS) in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Bachimong Marma, 30, was the son of Kyaching Pru of Agapara area in Raikhali Union.

Sources said the JSS members opened fire on a karbari (leader of local region) while he was riding on Bachimong's motorcycle as a pillion passenger. But, the fire missed the karbari and hit Bachimong, leaving him dead on the spot.

Raikhali Union Parishad Chairman Enamul Haque confirmed the news.

COX'S BAZAR: A suspected mugger was killed in an exchange of fire between two gangs in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Munna Hasan, 24, was a resident of Maheshkhali Upazila in the district. He is the prime accused in a mugging case filed recently.

According to the case statement, Munna allegedly cut off tendon of a tourist during mugging.

OC (Operation) of Sadar PS Mohammad Yasin said Munna might have been killed in a gunfight between two gangs in Kabita Chattar area.

















Six persons including three women were killed in separate incidents in five districts- Manikganj, Netrakona, Barguna, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar, in two days.MANIKGANJ: Miscreants allegedly stabbed a woman and her son to death at Uttar Kaunnara Village in Saturia early Thursday.The deceased were identified as Parvin Begum, 26, wife of Saudi expat, and her son Abdur Nur, 6.Saturia Police Station (PS) Inspector Abul Kalam Azad said being informed by locals, police recovered the bodies.It's a pre-planned murder. Extra-marital affair might have an issue behind the murder, the inspector added.NETRAKONA: A pregnant housewife was slaughtered by her garments worker husband for dowry in Char Singdha Village under Singdha Union in Barhatta Upazila of the district on Wednesday.Deceased Tamalika Akhtar, 22, was daughter of Ramiz Mia of Bhati Para Village in Singdhi.Local and Police sources said Rasel Mia, 30, son of Abul Hashim of Char Singdha Village, married Tamalika one and half years ago. After marriage, Rasel had been pressurised his wife for dowry. Even though she gave him some amount of money, which she brought from her father, Rasel kept pressurizing her to give him more. Following this, he started beating Tamalika at night as she refused to give him money, and then he slaughtered her by a sharp weapon.Being informed, police recovered her body on Thursday and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Barhatta PS Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest Rasel Mia.Police arrested Rasel's parents Abul Hashim and Mazeda Akhtar in this connection, the OC added.BARGUNA: A man allegedly hacked her wife to death in Bamna Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.Deceased Zakia Akhter was the wife of Abu Saleh. She used to live with her parents at Uttar Kakchira Village.Sources said Abu Saleh locked into an altercation with his wife at his in-laws' house in the afternoon. At one stage, he hacked her indiscriminately with a machete, leaving her dead on the spot.Bamna PS OC SM Masuduzzaman said they arrested Abu Saleh.RANGAMATI: A man was allegedly shot to death by the members of Jana Samhati Samity (JSS) in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.Deceased Bachimong Marma, 30, was the son of Kyaching Pru of Agapara area in Raikhali Union.Sources said the JSS members opened fire on a karbari (leader of local region) while he was riding on Bachimong's motorcycle as a pillion passenger. But, the fire missed the karbari and hit Bachimong, leaving him dead on the spot.Raikhali Union Parishad Chairman Enamul Haque confirmed the news.COX'S BAZAR: A suspected mugger was killed in an exchange of fire between two gangs in Sadar Upazila of the district early Wednesday.Deceased Munna Hasan, 24, was a resident of Maheshkhali Upazila in the district. He is the prime accused in a mugging case filed recently.According to the case statement, Munna allegedly cut off tendon of a tourist during mugging.OC (Operation) of Sadar PS Mohammad Yasin said Munna might have been killed in a gunfight between two gangs in Kabita Chattar area.