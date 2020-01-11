Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed



To mark the historical 'Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman', a rally was brought out in Lalmohan Upazila of Bhola on Friday. photo: observer

On January 10 in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months in captivity at a jail in Pakistan.

On the night of March 25 in 1971, Pakistan army arrested Bangabandhu from his Dhanmondi residence and sent him to a West Pakistani jail the following day.

GOPALGANJ: District Unit of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) on Friday paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic Homecoming Day.

Leaders and activists of the district AL paid the tribute placing wreaths at Bangabandhu's grave in Tungipara.

They also offered a munajat seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of Bangabandhu and his other family members martyred on August 15, 1975.

District AL President Chowdhury Emdadul Haque, General Secretary (GS) Mahbub Ali Khan, Tungipara Upazila AL President Ilyas Hossain, GS Abul Bashar Khayer, among others, were present at that time.

RAJSHSHI: Metropolitan AL and the City Corporation observed the historical Day with due respect on Friday.

Local leaders and activists paid the tribute placing wreatsh at the portrait of Father of the Nation on City' AL Office premises in Kumarpara at around 10am.

Later,a discussion meeting and prayer were organised in the party office to seek forgiveness of the soul of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.















