Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:45 AM
Two found dead in two districts

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Our Correspondents

Two persons including a local Juba League (JL) leader and a missing Rohingya girl were found dead in two districts- Cumilla and Cox's Bazar, on Thursday.  
CUMILLA: Police recovered a JL leader's body from Mostafapur area in Sadar Dakkhin Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Khairul Alam Sadhan, 50, was the son of late Sultan Mahmud of Bhubanghar Village, and the convener of Muradnagar Upazila JL.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadar Dakkhin Police Station Nazrul Islam said police recovered the body with an injury on his left eye and identified him by the national identity card he was carrying.
The body was sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.
Family members said Khairul left for Muradnagar from his Banashree residence in Dhaka on Thursday morning with Tk 2 lakh.
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Police recovered a Rohingya girl's body from Teknaf Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon, two days after she went missing.
Deceased Shahina Akhter, 9, was the daughter of Abdullah of Nayapara Rohingya Camp.
Local sources said Shahina went out of the tent on Tuesday afternoon to play on the camp premises, but did not return at night.
Locals saw the body near No. 14 Bridge in Teknaf Land Port area at 1pm and informed police.


