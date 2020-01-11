Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:45 AM
Diarrhoea, pneumonia patients on rise in K’ganj

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 10: Local hospitals are struggling to give treatment to an increased number of people suffering from diarrhoea, pneumonia and other cold-related diseases during this winter.
More than 50 patients were admitted to Kishoreganj 250-Bed General Hospital in the last 24 hours, said Deputy Director of the hospital Dr Sultana Razia.
Most of the patients are children and newborn, she also said.
The number of people being affected by the diseases has risen because of cold and other reasons, she added.
Meanwhile, the number of such patients has also increased at other hospitals of the district.
As per the data received from local civil surgeon's office, various cold-related diseases have affected 83 people across the district in the last 24 hours, and 4,869 people were affected from November 1 last year to January 9 this year.




"The number of children and newborn suffering from diarrhoea and pneumonia is high, said Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman.
He also said doctors at concerned hospitals have been ordered to carry out their duties properly.


