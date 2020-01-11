Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:45 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Sports

Chelsea star aims to bounce back

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Chelsea's English midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on January 1, 2020. photo: AFP

Chelsea's English midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi reacts after missing a chance during the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Chelsea at the American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, southern England on January 1, 2020. photo: AFP

LONDON, JAN 10: Callum Hudson-Odoi admits he is battling to banish his injury demons as the Chelsea winger bids to end his sophomore slump when Burnley visit Stamford Bridge on Saturday.
Just months ago, Hudson-Odoi was heralded as the brightest of Chelsea's young stars after his breakthrough season culminated in the teenager signing a bumper new five-year contract in September.
Persuading him to snub strong interest from Bayern Munich was seen as a major victory for new Chelsea boss Frank Lampard
The 19-year-old was tipped to ascend to the ranks of the Premier League's elite stars this term but while several of his young Chelsea team-mates have enjoyed vibrant campaigns, Hudson-Odoi's progress has stalled.
Part of the problem has been the player's attempts to shake off the painful memories of the torn Achilles in April that cut short his stellar run.
Finding it difficult to trust that his body would not betray him again, Hudson-Odoi played tentatively at the start of this season and quickly found himself consigned to a bit-part role.
While he laboured to find a solution, Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount both surpassed their fellow Chelsea youth academy graduate.
If Hudson-Odoi was feeling frustrated, he did not let it show.
He finally saw light at the end of the tunnel when he broke a four-month scoring drought in Chelsea's FA Cup third-round win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday.
As well as netting the opener, Hudson-Odoi set up Ross Barkley's goal, but even now those unsettling injury flashbacks have not completely gone.
He was left clutching his troublesome right Achilles after a heavy tackle against Forest and said: "Obviously there are still times where I think to myself 'If I get kicked on it like today what could happen?'




"There are times where I think to myself 'If I do a certain movement it will go again.'
"But now as days at training go by, I think if you're confident and do your strengthening work in the gym, it will still be strong and nothing should happen to it again."
With Lampard hoping to bolster his fourth-placed squad with new signings, including attacking additions, in the January transfer window, Hudson-Odoi needs to get back to peak form as soon as possible to avoid falling further down the pecking order.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea star aims to bounce back
Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis
PSG present new Monaco boss Moreno with toughest possible start
'We made children's mistakes', says Messi after Barca stunned by Atletico
Liverpool's trip to Tottenham a tale of two teams heading in different directions
Farah 'would have quit Salazar sooner had he known about doping violations'
Serena, Wozniacki march into Auckland semis
World number one Nadal upset by Goffin at ATP Cup


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft