Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:45 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Sports

Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

SYDNEY, JAN 10: Novak Djokovic dropped his first set of the ATP Cup Friday in a titanic struggle with Canada's Denis Shapovalov, surviving a scare before rallying to guide Serbia into a semi-final against Russia.
The world number two was made to work hard in a hot and humid Sydney by the 14th-ranked young gun before prevailing 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).
His impressive teammate Dusan Lajovic, buoyed by a huge contingent of Serbian fans at Ken Rosewall Arena, earlier crushed world number 21 Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2.
"This was the closest match I have ever played against Denis. It was so close it could have gone a different way easily," said Djokovic.
"He was playing some terrific tennis and I want to give a huge round of applause and credit to him. Well done."
The win sets up a semi-final against Russia, whose two singles players world number five Daniil Medvedev and the 17th ranked Karen Khachanov are unbeaten this season.
The other last four clash will see the Nick Kyrgios-led Australia play either Belgium or Rafael Nadal's Davis Cup-winning Spain, who are on court later Friday. 
Djokovic faced Shapovalov four times last year and won each match comfortably.
But the 20-year-old is fast-improving and had already picked up a pair of top 10 wins against Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev at the tournament.
He came out with guns blazing, stunning Djokovic and his fans by winning the first set.
Rattled, the Serbian superstar steamrolled the Canadian in the second set, winning five games in a row as the boisterous crowd got to Shapovalov, who allowed errors to creep in. But after a pep talk from team captain Adriano Fuorivia he returned rejuvenated.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Chelsea star aims to bounce back
Djokovic survives scare to send Serbia into ATP Cup semis
PSG present new Monaco boss Moreno with toughest possible start
'We made children's mistakes', says Messi after Barca stunned by Atletico
Liverpool's trip to Tottenham a tale of two teams heading in different directions
Farah 'would have quit Salazar sooner had he known about doping violations'
Serena, Wozniacki march into Auckland semis
World number one Nadal upset by Goffin at ATP Cup


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft