

PSG present new Monaco boss Moreno with toughest possible start

Moreno's first league game in charge comes on Sunday away to a Paris Saint-Germain side in ominous form, and the two teams will meet again three days later in a rearranged fixture.

The new Monaco coach was appointed at the end of December on a contract until June 2022 after Leonardo Jardim was sacked for the second time in 15 months.

It was a surprise move for a man who has never managed a club at the top level and whose short spell as Spain coach ended in November when he was forced to make way for the returning Luis Enrique.

"I have been coaching for 28 years. My dream has always been to be a number one. For me, what happened over the last few weeks is in the past," said Moreno, formerly Luis Enrique's assistant at Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona as well as Spain, at his unveiling.

"Not much is going to change for me. In the nine years I spent working as an assistant in professional clubs, I was always part of the decision-making process with top-level teams. The only difference is that the visible face was someone else."

Moreno's first game with his new team was a 2-1 French Cup victory over Reims, an ideal start after the bitter manner of his departure from Spain.

He had been promoted to the role of number one when Luis Enrique stepped down to take care of his daughter, Xana, who died in August of cancer.









Moreno, who oversaw Spain's qualification for Euro 2020, had initially indicated he would step down if his old friend wanted to return, but after failing to do so he was branded as "disloyal" by Luis Enrique. -AFP





