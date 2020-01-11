Serena, Wozniacki march into Auckland semis





Siegemund had upset US teen prodigy Coco Gauff to reach the final eight and kept up the pressure until the first set hit 4-4, when Williams moved up a gear to win 6-4, 6-3 in just under 90 minutes.

The German claimed her own service break early in the second set but her opponent broke back to level at 3-3 and then commanded the next three games to take the match.

Although still troubled by the Auckland wind, Williams said she was determined to prove herself this week as she uses the competition to fine-tune ahead of the Australian Open.

"The conditions definitely didn't help, so it was good to get through that," she said.









Williams had her last tournament win at the 2017 Australian Open and before she arrived in Auckland she had not played since losing the US Open final last September. -AFP





AUCKLAND, JAN 10: Serena Williams, chasing her first title in three years, wore down a tenacious Laura Siegemund on Friday to set up a semi-final showdown with Amanda Anisimova at the WTA Auckland Classic.Siegemund had upset US teen prodigy Coco Gauff to reach the final eight and kept up the pressure until the first set hit 4-4, when Williams moved up a gear to win 6-4, 6-3 in just under 90 minutes.The German claimed her own service break early in the second set but her opponent broke back to level at 3-3 and then commanded the next three games to take the match.Although still troubled by the Auckland wind, Williams said she was determined to prove herself this week as she uses the competition to fine-tune ahead of the Australian Open."The conditions definitely didn't help, so it was good to get through that," she said.Williams had her last tournament win at the 2017 Australian Open and before she arrived in Auckland she had not played since losing the US Open final last September. -AFP