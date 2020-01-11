Video
Jamal joins camp

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

National football team skipper Jamal Bhuiyan joined other booters in the ongoing residential camp for upcoming six-nation Bangabandhu Gold Cup Football on the third day, Friday.
The newly-wed booter just returned in Dhaka from Denmark on Thursday at night.
The nine booters of Bashundhara Kings reported to the team manager on the second day of the camp, Thursday. National team's head coach James Day too joined the team on the same day. Before that, team's assistant coach Stuart Paul Watkiss conducted the first day practice session at the Bir Shreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mustafa Kamal Stadium, Kamalapur in Dhaka.
Nonetheless, Nabib Newaz Ziban, a striker of Dhaka Abahani, is yet to join the team who, according to team manager Satyajit Das Rupu, been suffering from fever.
Earlier on Wednesday, the seven-day residential camp began with participations of only 14 out of 23 booters.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on last Monday, announced a 23-member national football team ahead of the six-nation international football event scheduled to be played from 15 to 25 January at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka.

The squad:
Custodians: Anisur Rahman Zico, Shahidul Alam Sohel and Ashraful Islam Rana.
Defenders: Topu Barman, Yeasin Khan, Sushanta Tripura, Rayhan Hasan, Tutul Hossain Badsha, Rahmat Mia and Riadul Hasan.
Midfielders: Jamal Bhuiyan, Rabiul Hasan, Saad Uddin, Mamunul Islam Mamun, Sohel Rana and Manik Hossain Mollah.
Strikers: Mahbubur Rahman Sufil, Biswanath Gosh, Matin Miah, M Ibrahim, Nabib Newaz Jibon, Arifur Rahman and Rakib Hossain.


