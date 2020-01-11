Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
Australia look for India win to relieve bushfire sadness: Finch

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020

MUMBAI, JAN 10: Australia captain Aaron Finch said Friday a good performance by his team in India would help bring smiles back to the faces of people suffering in bushfires that have wreaked havoc at home.
The catastrophic blazes have killed at least 26 people and scorched huge areas of land. Finch said the disaster has overshadowed their tour.
"At the end of the day cricket is very insignificant to what is happening there and in terms of, like you said, the loss of life. Lot of wildlife has unfortunately perished as well.
"So I think all we can do as players is try and bring some good performances and bring some excitement and some smiles on faces of some people who are having it very tough at the moment."    -AFP


