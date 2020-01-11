Rangpur kills giant Dhaka to end journey happily



Captain of Rangpur Rangers Shane Watson hitting the ball during the match of Bangabandhu BPL 2019 against Dhaka Platoon at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur on Friday. photo: BCB

The game was important for Dhaka to ensure play-offs as one of the top two teams to play the qualifier-1 on January 13. Rangpur on the other hand, were reluctant about the result since they already had gone out of the race. So, it was a consolidating win for Rangers.

Earlier, winning the toss, Dhaka Invited Rangpur to bat first and tied at 149 for nine. Lewis Gregory was the top scorer for Rangers, who missed a half century for four runs. His 32 ball's innings was decked with five boundaries and two maximums. Al-Amin Jr. and wicketkeeper batsman Jahurul Haque were the next two Rangpur hitters to post a respectable total on the board. Al-Amin scored 35 while Jahurul gathered 28 runs.

Thisara Perera was the most successful bowlers for Dhaka in terms of taking wickets. The Lankan all-rounder hauled three wickets for 23 runs. Pakistan-buy Shadab Khan took two wickets for 25 runs. But it was Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, who was miser enough with the bowl to restrict Rangers in a reachable total. The skipper of DPs hunted one wicket but for 17 runs only delivering his four over's quota. He produced 16 dot balls among his 24 deliveries!

Dhaka in reply, were below their standard with the bat. They started to lose wickets at regular intervals. Anamul Haque Bijoy was the first man to return dressing room with five runs. Tamim Iqbal accompanying with young sensation Mahedi Hasan stood crucial 46-run's 2nd wicket's stand to keep Dhaka in the race. But after couple of overs of Mahedi's departure with 20, Tamim returned dug out scoring 34 runs as Dhaka started to shake in the middle.

Later on, come and go of DPs batsmen like Mominul Haque, Thisara Perera, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali and Ariful Haque led Dhaka to the defeat and they were at 138 for nine from stipulated 20 overs to concede 11-run defeat.

Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed and Arafat Sunny shared two wickets each while Mustafizur Rahman and Lewis Gregory took one wicket apiece.









Gregory named the Man of the Match for his all-round performances.





