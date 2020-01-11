Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:44 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Back Page

Fake currency note maker arrested

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent 

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday busted a fake currency note manufacturing factory in city's Dhanmondi area.
During the drive, the elite force also seized fake notes worth over Tk one crore from the 4th floor of a house at 1E/10 at West Dhanmondi.
RAB-10 Operation Officer Maj Shakil Ahmed said RAB also detained two persons in this connection.  According to RAB, the detainees have been manufacturing the fake currency for five years.   
The elite force recovered over Tk 1 crore of fake currencies and note manufacturing equipment from the factory, RAB said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake currency note maker arrested
Fatty tongues ‘main driver of sleep apnoea’
Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles, says Trudeau
Vitamin A campaign today
Atiq-Tabith campaign at Uttara, Taposh at Demra, Ishraque at Paltan
Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested
Construction of single point mooring goes on
Fire at Dhaka Int’l Trade Fair


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft