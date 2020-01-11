Fake currency note maker arrested

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Friday busted a fake currency note manufacturing factory in city's Dhanmondi area.

During the drive, the elite force also seized fake notes worth over Tk one crore from the 4th floor of a house at 1E/10 at West Dhanmondi.

RAB-10 Operation Officer Maj Shakil Ahmed said RAB also detained two persons in this connection. According to RAB, the detainees have been manufacturing the fake currency for five years.

The elite force recovered over Tk 1 crore of fake currencies and note manufacturing equipment from the factory, RAB said.