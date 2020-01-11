Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020
Vitamin A campaign today

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020
Staff Correspondent

The National Vitamin A- plus capsule campaign will be observed across the country today (Saturday), when children, aged between six months and 59 months, will be fed Vitamin A capsules under the nationwide campaign.
"We want to prevent childhood blindness by administering Vitamin A-Plus capsules. Blindness has been reduced significantly. Less than 1 percent children now suffer from blindness due to Vitamin A deficiency,"  Health and Family Welfare Ministry Zahid Maleque said while talking to the Media at his ministry's conference room at the Secretariat on Thursday.
Zahid said Health workers and volunteers will feed the capsules to around 2.1 crore children at 1.20 lakh permanent and 20,000 makeshift centres from 8am to 4pm.
"Besides about 120,000 permanent and 20 thousand mobile centres will remain open from 8 am to 4pm," he said. He also said that mobile centres will be set up at bus stops, air ports and launch terminals and other transport points to administer the capsules. At least two trained volunteers are to work at each center. Some 25 lakh children aged between six and 12 months will be given one blue coloured capsule, while around 1.95 crore children aged between one and five years would be given red coloured capsule each.
The parents are requested not to bring their children with empty stomach. Children should not be fed the capsule forcefully or while they are crying.




Children aged below six months or over five years or with any kind of illness should not be given the capsule.


