Atiq-Tabith campaign at Uttara, Taposh at Demra, Ishraque at Paltan



Awami League candidate for the DSCC mayor election Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh distributes leaflets as part of his polls campaign in Demra area in the city on Friday.

On the first day of the campaign, major party candidates visited different electoral areas, offered Jum'a prayer with the local people and exchanged greetings and views with the voters. At the same time, some candidates held press conferences in this connection.

Senior leaders of the parties concerned also accompanied their respective candidates and introduced them to the voters, sought their support and votes for their candidates.

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday allocated poll symbols to all valid candidates.

According to the election laws and rules, the candidates can only start campaign after allocation of symbols. As a result, they were waiting for the day of symbol allocation for starting their campaigns.

According to the sources in AL, BNP and JP, the parties have taken strong preparations including formation of separate election operation committees and sub committees. The senior leaders of the party were given responsibilities to conduct the entire election smoothly and provide necessary support to their candidates.

However, most of the top leaders of ruling AL and JP would be able to participate in the election campaigns as the existing electoral laws and the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 do not permit persons enjoying the status of a minister, state minister or parliament member to join the polls campaign.

As a result, the election coordinators of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for ruling AL - Tofail Ahmed and Amir Hossain Amu - will not be able to participate in any open air campaign for their candidates.

Although the opposition parties including BNP hail the provisions of the laws and rules, the leaders of ruling AL and JP are now opposing it. They want scope to campaign for their candidates as the senior leaders of BNP and other parties will get chance to campaign for not being a minister or MP.

Ruling party AL's mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam on Friday organised a press conference at his Election Office in Uttara for starting his election campaign.

BNP candidate for the DSCC mayor election Ishraque Hossain campaigns with his party men at the Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Friday prayer in the city.

Later, he visited different places of his electoral area for campaigning along with his supporters.

Ruling AL mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for DSCC offered his Jum'a prayer at Amulia of Ward No.-70 in Demra and campaigned there. He begged for votes and support from all city dwellers including the voters, so that he can get chance to serve the people after being elected.

Tareq Shikder, personal secretary of Taposh, told to the Daily Observer, "They have started campaigning from the moment of symbol allocation."

He said, "This time we have planned a different type of election campaign which was never seen by the city dwellers."

Tareq, however, did not disclose the details of their election campaign.

While talking to this correspondent DSCC election operation committee for AL Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu asked all to wait for observing there election campaign methods.

Awami League candidate for the DNCC mayor election Atiqul Islam campaigns along with his supporters at Section 4 in Uttara in the city on Friday.

At the same time, BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Selima Rahman will coordinate DNCC campaign while standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku will coordinate DSCC polls campaign.

Beside BNP also formed six other committees to create public opinion against use of electronic voting machine (EVMs) at DSCC and DNCC elections.

DNCC mayoral candidate for BNP Tabith Awal on Friday conducted polls campaign at Uttara Sector 7 area after offering Jum'a prayer. His father BNP leader Abdul Awal Mintoo and Nagorik Oikya chief Mahmudur Rahman Manna accompanied him.

BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain conducted campaign at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area in Paltan after saying his prayer in the mosque. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas accompanied him.









Besides, Jatiya Party mayoral candidate for DSCC Saifuddin Ahmed Milon also campaigned in the old Dhaka area seeking votes from the voters and support from all.

BNP candidate for the DNCC mayor election Tabith Mohammed Awal campaigns along with his party leaders and activists at Section 7 in Uttara in the capital on Friday.



After getting election symbols from the Election Commission on Friday, mayoral and councillor candidates of different political parties including ruling Awami League (AL), country's major opposition BNP, opposition in parliament Jatiya Party (JP) and independent candidates have started formal election campaigns from Friday.On the first day of the campaign, major party candidates visited different electoral areas, offered Jum'a prayer with the local people and exchanged greetings and views with the voters. At the same time, some candidates held press conferences in this connection.Senior leaders of the parties concerned also accompanied their respective candidates and introduced them to the voters, sought their support and votes for their candidates.The Election Commission (EC) on Friday allocated poll symbols to all valid candidates.According to the election laws and rules, the candidates can only start campaign after allocation of symbols. As a result, they were waiting for the day of symbol allocation for starting their campaigns.According to the sources in AL, BNP and JP, the parties have taken strong preparations including formation of separate election operation committees and sub committees. The senior leaders of the party were given responsibilities to conduct the entire election smoothly and provide necessary support to their candidates.However, most of the top leaders of ruling AL and JP would be able to participate in the election campaigns as the existing electoral laws and the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 do not permit persons enjoying the status of a minister, state minister or parliament member to join the polls campaign.As a result, the election coordinators of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) for ruling AL - Tofail Ahmed and Amir Hossain Amu - will not be able to participate in any open air campaign for their candidates.Although the opposition parties including BNP hail the provisions of the laws and rules, the leaders of ruling AL and JP are now opposing it. They want scope to campaign for their candidates as the senior leaders of BNP and other parties will get chance to campaign for not being a minister or MP.Ruling party AL's mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam on Friday organised a press conference at his Election Office in Uttara for starting his election campaign.In the press conference, Atiqul placed his elections pledges for his voters. At the same time, he also demanded scope for the ministers and MPs to join the election campaigns for creating a level playing field for the ruling party candidates.Later, he visited different places of his electoral area for campaigning along with his supporters.Ruling AL mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh for DSCC offered his Jum'a prayer at Amulia of Ward No.-70 in Demra and campaigned there. He begged for votes and support from all city dwellers including the voters, so that he can get chance to serve the people after being elected.Tareq Shikder, personal secretary of Taposh, told to the Daily Observer, "They have started campaigning from the moment of symbol allocation."He said, "This time we have planned a different type of election campaign which was never seen by the city dwellers."Tareq, however, did not disclose the details of their election campaign.While talking to this correspondent DSCC election operation committee for AL Coordinator Amir Hossain Amu asked all to wait for observing there election campaign methods.BNP formed eight committees to carry out the DSCC and DNCC election campaigns. Party's Standing Committee Member Moudud Ahmed was given responsibility for DNCC while Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain will lead DSCC election campaign.At the same time, BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Selima Rahman will coordinate DNCC campaign while standing committee members Mirza Abbas and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku will coordinate DSCC polls campaign.Beside BNP also formed six other committees to create public opinion against use of electronic voting machine (EVMs) at DSCC and DNCC elections.DNCC mayoral candidate for BNP Tabith Awal on Friday conducted polls campaign at Uttara Sector 7 area after offering Jum'a prayer. His father BNP leader Abdul Awal Mintoo and Nagorik Oikya chief Mahmudur Rahman Manna accompanied him.BNP mayoral candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain conducted campaign at Baitul Mukarram National Mosque area in Paltan after saying his prayer in the mosque. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member Mirza Abbas accompanied him.Besides, Jatiya Party mayoral candidate for DSCC Saifuddin Ahmed Milon also campaigned in the old Dhaka area seeking votes from the voters and support from all.