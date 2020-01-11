Five suspected rapists of Kamrangirchar girl arrested

Police on Friday arrested five accused in a case filed in connection with the gang rape of a 13-year old girl in city's Kamrangirchar area. Another accused is still on the run.

The arrested accused are: Hasan, Sifat, Sabuj, Rony and a friend of the victim. The arrests were made following a case filed by the victim's mother.

ABM Moshiur Rahman, officer-in-charge of the local police station, said a group of five people raped the girl on the first floor of a second-storey under- construction building at Rasulpur between 6:30pm and 8:00pm on Thursday.

The girl was admitted to One Stop Crisis Centre (OCC) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at the night for treatment, he said.





