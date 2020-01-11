



Let us all take a few moments off from our demanding times, take a dip into a dozen poetic gems and rejuvenate our senses from this year's festival. -Shahriar Feroze







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

(Dedicated to my mother)

Rubab Abdullah



Boundless love and gratitude

I have for you

With great tenderness

You carried me within you

And delivered me

To see and know

The enchanting spread of life

You are my goddess,

My dearest-my mother!



All hard work and no pay

Was your lot.

Making our home idyllic was your concern

How can we thank you for your sacrifices?

Throughout your life you have made,

Dear mother.



When things go wrong

And time casts its shadow

You become one with me

Your unending prayers

Stand in the way of every evil force

You are my goddess, my mother!







Rubab Abdullah is born in Bangladesh and educated at Dhaka University. She is presently a citizen of the United States and a published poet there. She has her poems included in many anthologies and newspapers in both Bangladesh and the USA.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

The ultimate reach of the Poem

Sadeddin Shahin (Jordan)

(Translated by Nizar Sartawi)





Does poetry have an ultimate reach

other than death?



Or do words have an echo

as they plummet

upon my paper?



I shield poetry from an age

in which speech is gone

to waste



O you Words

wearing my attire

I do beseech you to spare my blood

if you do not step on blazing

alphabets

and never lift a hand against a tyrant







Sadeddin Shahin is a Jordanian poet, critic, novelist, journalist, and scenarist. He is the president of the Jordanian Writers Association, member of the permanent office for Afro-Asian and Latin American writers, and head of the Cultural Office and Children Literature office. He has published 15 poetry collections. He has won a number of awards including: Second Gulf Award for Arab Poetry (1980), Second Best Local Work in the Eighth Arab Children Songs Festival (2002).







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

Poetry and the Soul

Nizar Sartawi (Palestine)

Revelations

slip out of the soul

akin to the waters of sorrow

Let us be gentle with the soul



The soul

when deprived of poetry

groans

like a wounded flute



and when with poetry filled

the soul

flashes as lightning

roars

as thunder

beats

as a heavy downpour

erupts

as a volcano



Let us be gentle

with the soul



Nizar Sartawi, a Palestinian poet and translator. He is member of numerous Arab, and international literary organizations. He has penned about 25 books. He has participated in many international poetry festivals. His poetry and translations have been anthologized and published in literary journals, magazines, newspapers, and literary websites in different parts of the world.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

Dreams

Hassan Al-Matrooshi (Oman)

(Translated from Arabic by Nizar Sartawi)



Dreamy young men and a poet

The first said: I'll be a prophet

riding the steed of heaven,

and pass before your homes bearing glad tidings

The second said: I'll be the knight of the crown

I will invade the lands,

open their gates for my soldiers,

come back triumphant,

and give captive women to princesses in their palace,

and give them bracelets

The third said: A hermit I will be

and perform thaumaturgic deeds like saints

and descend to heaven in my overcoat

glowing with deadly sins

The poet said: Comrades

I will remain

as nature has begotten me… a bird!



Hassan Al-Matrooshi is an award-winning poet, translator, and media-man from the Sultanate of Oman. Hasan has published five Arabic poetry collections, two of which were translated into French and Spanish.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

Timeless melodies

Elisa Mascia (Italy)



The notes of the music of the sea

are those of sound melodies

that resonate at all hours

just stop and listen

and also in the silence to hear,

in the distance, echoes and shrill,

lively effervescent smells

that mix, at dusk,

to the cry of the seagulls and relaxing

it is the effect together with the lapping

of the waves and of the men the buzz

that sad thoughts are misleading.

When it remains to admire

such a marvel stops the clock

of the day is praised,

time does not flow before the sea.

The soul slowly rises up

sweet praise that the heart was still

sadness only music knows how to mitigate

and nothing matters anymore if you don't love.



Elisa Mascia is a poet from Italy.Born in Santa Croce of Magliano (Cb), she lives and works in San Giuliano di Puglia (Cb). In July 2019, her first collection of unpublished poems was published in a book entitled "The grating of the moon" and "Savage wind" by the publisher L'inedito Letterario.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

LET THE NIGHT IN

Asoke Kumar Mitra (India)





Tonight, a wordless night

Hours putting together

A short glimpse of dreams

Hanging from the wall



Turning twisting the bones and marrow

You wished to get to the bottom of me

A lonely heart who wants so much

Kissed by lonely autumn leaves



Mad of you, riding wilderness

Your dreams of a childhood garden

Picking pebbles from the mountain ruins

Stubborn wind refusing to let the night die



Asoke Kumar Mitra is a retired journalist and was editor of "CALCUTTA CANVAS" and "INDUS CHRONICLE". He is a bilingual poet. He has contributed to various anthologies published in India and abroad. His poems have been translated into Hindi, Punjabi, Assamese, Italian, French, German, Polish, Persian, Arabic, Hebrew, Malay, Mandarin, Romanian, Spanish, Azerbaijani, Russian, Uzbek, Kirghiz, Greek, Swedish, Norwegian, Chinese, Catalan.











Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

A Symphony

Hazel Durham (Ireland)



The rugged land never forgives him

For his unseen, uncertainty,

His inward breath a symphony of a sigh,

His outward gust blows away



To his dream of lush pastures

Where his cattle will graze and fatten into a prize winning herd,

Their milk will run freely from full udders.

But instead he awakens to teach music



To bring life back to broken souls,

Black stalks him as the earth turns its back

To emptiness in crowded rooms,

Happiness crawls when musical notes hold their shape,



The sigh of a sunset each day,

The memory of the demolition of his heart,

She still invites unwanted guests, the long shadows,

As he watches the ball of fire as it dies



With gasping breaths,

He whispers 'Goodnight'

And wishes for a different ending,

Maybe his tomorrows will sing to a new tune,



The withered dawn will bloom again,

The melody plays to mend his bloodied organs,

Like the last breath of life bursting from his lips,

A song of lament and the promise of another sunrise,



As its new born light dapples across his land

To relaunch his heart to gentler days,

When the earth and music waltzes

With the unity of his universe.



Hazel Durham is an Irish poet. She was born in Artane in Dublin, Ireland. She started writing poems in 2008 and she has been published in Setu a bilingual Pittsburgh journal and this year she won the Borris Focus Centre, Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas and Carlow County Library- Creative Writing Competition







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

Grande Ellade

Sofia Skleida ( Greece)



King of the cities ...

Small Greece surrounded by a Great ...

Doric grandeur and austerity of this land

Echo sweet and compact ...

From the Ionian Sea to the Tyrrhenian Sea,

symbol of a great presence

Prehistoric stones are scattered

testify the irresistible past

Between craggy, windy mountains, at the foot of the Apennines Mountains



Muscle Spring and Perfumes, Flaming Geraniums, Blooming Seeds, Pre-Confessional of the Female Labor

Distillate of the Hesiodic wooden plow

They fought for the cultural continuity of their souls

Ludicrous, with deep thought,

shimmer in the blue Ionian

Places full of centuries of silence

Stainless steel chain of folk art, brotherly love

The Virgin of Grace and the Gardens, the legendary Persephone, the giant Samson



The prophetic form of Sibyl

embraced by Christ,

on every mountain peak of Aspromonte

amidst silver olives and archaic symbols

Byzantine saints and royal monks mingle with ancient gods in doomsday, crypts, caves and monasteries

Codes, registers, syntaxes

Redeeming standards

Litany between canyons, rivers and

ancient flutes of the mountain peaks

Praise the Creator in strings and musical instruments

with the fiery pulse of prayer

Great Greek Culture ...

Fearless in the greed of enemies

Warriors and dancers in their marble threshing floors

Exemplary of Greek courage

kneading words with the blood of the heart ...



Dedicated to the sublime of the Magna Graecia





Sofia Skleida was born in Athens. She is a graduate of the Faculty of Filology at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. She published her first collection of p?etry (Thessaloniki, 2014) entitled Dream of Oasis, which has been translated and published in Italy in 2017(won the second prize in aninternational competition in Milan).







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

Until Death

Marjorie Meetoo (Mauritius)







Particles of dust

Scatter at the slightest provocation.



Your absence so peculiar

Weighty

Reminiscent of a pallid yellow erythronium.



Once we danced

Two tempest-infested lights

I thought I had you made in my image!

A shard of glass beneath the skin of my ring finger

Digging

Digging

Dug.



My insides turn to honey and banter

You say

Get high on the rain

I say

Get high on the wind

Happiness hits

A shot of moonlight in our blood.



Is there anything between heaven and earth

That can take me away from you?

Is there a star, dark and solid,

Is there a shore,

Is there a sin?



Until death



Was it death

That walked away in the parking lot?





Do us part.

Marjorie Meetoo was born in the multicultural island of Mauritius. She is fluent in English, French and Mauritian Creole. She teaches English and English Literature and is an avid reader of both fiction and non-fiction.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

READING THE UNFINISHED LIBRETTO

Tatjana Dan Rakic (Serbia)



The black-winged night in its lust play with the wind,

laid a silver egg...

Eros came out of phantasm,

he moved the world from the standstill.

As the Golden-Winged god, with his all four heads

knew the hawthorn tree by flash of light,

Rhea, the oracle, would sit in front of the cave,

forcefully hitting the drum of bronze.

Then the bees would stop swarming

in wrong places.

Phanes, the buzzing bee of haven,

recognized the sweetness of the dome,

the beehive, revealed the lovely wild fruit

as plum's soul mate with a worm, bleeding.

The herald, missing the complete scene,

took back his words with dignity.

Being silent, he prevented exaggeration,

as once we were all but a sweet acorn

and death was not graver to us than a dream.



Tatiana Dan Raki? was born in Požega, Serbia, where she lives and works as a teacher. She writes novels, short stories, poetry and art and literary criticism. Her vignettes illustrate a number of books and literary magazines.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

All About Faith

Galina Italyanskaya (Russia)



When reason dissolves in hate

When starlight is switched off

When everything seems too late

I need to believe in love



When doubts become so strong

That I'm about to lose

No matter what's going wrong

I need to believe in truth



Whenever it's getting dark

I try to begin anew

In luck and out of luck

I need to believe in you





Galina Italyanskaya is a Russian poet. She works as an English teacher.

Galina has written poetry since her youth. Some of her poems were published in poetry anthologies, such as "Poets Unite Worldwide" by Fabrizio Frosini and "Our Poetry Archive" by NilavroNill Shoovro.







Daily Observer International Poetry Festival 2020

Wandering

Morelia (Mexico)



I am a wandering traveller

Riding on a white horse

With a love in tow

That sticks its claws in my back

And whispers to my ear

Opening its eagle wings

While my back bleeds

I remember when you were flying together

With this love

And my heart also bleeds

He rode faster, fleeing

Galloping without direction

The stars are watching me like every night

Fleeing, looking for the sun

His whisper and his soft kiss

I leave you with the night

That rides faster than me

I am a wandering traveller









That he never forgets to pack in his suitcase

That love



Morelia is from Michoacán, Mexico. His poems have been translated into French, German, Serbian, Arabic, Catalan, and Italian, participated in multiple international anthologies and magazines, Naji naama Award 2018 (India) Celebrated American singer, songwriter and poet Jim Morrison once said "If my poetry aims to achieve anything, it's to deliver people from the limited ways in which they see and feel." It's the exact feel I got from my dozen poets while preparing this year's poetry festival page. The poetry bonanza kicks-off with a mix of old and new poets this year. But all the poems have simple themes; such are mother, music & melody, places, travelling, the soul and many more, but I am sure all the poems will deliver the reader with a new and unexplored avenue and widen their vision and imagination to explore an old thing in a newer way. 