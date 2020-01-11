

Cooking business a tool for women empowerment

Now, Bangladesh is growing rapidly and women's are trying to contribute and are interested to make them self-dependent. She feels that she needs the self-identity and that's why the restaurant business became more significant for her.

Naturally in this country, for a woman, cooking is very easy job because she learns how to cook from her childhood. And what actually is nice to think that she uses this expertise to make her self-dependent.

There are many small entrepreneurs who work on many areas. Cooking is one of them. Cooking is the basic knowledge for all women and they are experts on it because she maintains their family's nutrition. But now women's are trying to do something with this where she is confident and expert.

Actually, food help us to satisfy in our life that is why people search good taste of food. People are interested to take traditional food and global taste of food. So, women can do it easily this kind of job and build her career.

Dil Afroz Sayda is one of them. She said, "I am currently working as a freelancer chef and assessor at BTEB. I also appear in various TV channels as a culinary artist and recipe provider on national newspapers, online, print and electronic media."

"I've been cooking since I was in class six. I've had many different hobbies over the years, but cooking is the one thing that has always remained constant."

"My professional journey of cooking and baking started from NHTTI. Since then I've also completed a diploma on culinary art and a food hygiene and sanitation course from NHTTI. I've also done Cake Decoration and Dessert Training from New York Cake Academy."

She mentioned, "As a career, cooking is very prestigious and internationally it holds very good value."

"However, I think if anyone takes it as career they need to know properly what it is and only one short course is not enough. She needs more knowledge on all of its areas. From cooking method to serving and presentation, everything is important."









She said she prefers educational qualification on this job so that a woman can build her career here smoothly.

"I prefer educational qualification graduation and after that you can take diploma course from renowned institution and then make your upgrade with the trend. You need to be active and join many online support groups which can be helpful for your business and your career," she said.

She also added, "Industrial attachment or internship at restaurant or hotel is also helpful to get proper knowledge in this section."

