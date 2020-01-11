

You are allowed to fly but not allowed to carry wings!

'Because it cannot be helped as they are stronger than women.'

'A lion is stronger than a man, but it does not enable him to dominate the human race. You have neglected the duty you owe to yourselves and you have lost your natural rights by shutting your eyes to your own interests.

The above lines are taken from Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain's "Sultana's Dream". She was a woman who fought against the discriminations and dominations women were facing in her own time. Women are considered to be inferior in front of men as most of the societies are male dominated. But if, we consider our present situations, we would see that awareness regarding women empowerment is increasing day by day.

The government is aware of female education and if we compare the female education rate of our country with the past, we would see a huge development in education arena. According to the data from the 2017 Bangladesh Bureau of Educational Information and Statistics, girls' education rate was 39 per cent in 1998 which had a huge increase of 67 per cent in 2017. Nowadays, a woman can educate herself; can choose any career option she wants. Women can join armed force, air force, can be a doctor, a teacher, a scientist, or a politician; even our honorable prime minister herself is a successful woman in her life. Still, there is a "but" again! The total number of violence against women is reportedly 2083 in 2019 and this is absolutely alarming.

Girls of our country are safe nowhere! Not even in public transport or any crowded place. We can bring many cases like the Phahela Boishakh incident in TSC, DU in 2015, Tonu murder case, attempt on Khadiza's life, or Nusrat murder case or even the most recent DU student rape case in Kurmitola which proves how overwhelmingly women are unsafe in our country. Even children are unsafe in our country being a girl! Another report says that around 902 children were raped in 2019 in our country. A newborn baby of about 8 days was also raped and killed by some human masked animals.









With the increasing girl education rate, the rape rate is also increasing alarmingly in our country. Women are free to do anything but are not safe. Women can come out of home to be empowered just like Begum Rokeya dreamed about but no one could take the responsibilities of their safety. The laws of our country in protecting women are not strong enough that doesn't scare the rapists. The word 'rape' is something very common in today's society. The laws are kind of rapist-friendly nowadays and having a lot of educated women this patriarchal society is still laughing at the women saying, "Girl, you are a bird; you are allowed to fly but not allowed to carry wings!"





