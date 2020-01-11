

Esrat Jahan Lucky







Yogurt Cream Delight

Recipe

Yogurt fresh--1 cup

Dano Cream -- 400ml

Condensed milk-1 cup

Milk merry biscuit-8/10 pieces

Whipped cream - 1 cup

Method:

In a bowl take yogurt, Dano cream and Condensed milk. Bit them all together with a bitter. After that in serving dish place biscuit powder and place mixed cream and then put it in fridge for ½ hour. After ½ hour get out of the fridge. Add jello cream. More ½ hour put it in fridge. After then add toping cream and its ready for serve.







Papri Chaat

Recipe

Papri or fuchka-15 pieces

Cumin (roasted) powder--1 tsp

Salt--1 tsp

Testing salt--1 tsp

Pre boiled potato-1 cup (size in cube)

Boiled chana-1 cup

Chopped Coriander leaves-2 tbsp

Chili flake to taste

Chopped Onion - ½ cup

Chaat Masala powder--2 tsp

Sugar-1 tsp

Coriander chutney-1 tbsp

Yogurt and sugar (1 cup+3 tbsp proper mixed)





For Tamarind souse:

Tamarind Chutney 1 cup

Sugar 3 tbsp

Salt 2 tea tsp

Chili flake (roasted) 1 tea tsp.

Note: Mixed all of together and make tamarind sauce.

Method:

1. Take a bowl and add yoghurt to it. Whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add a pinch of salt and sugar to the yoghurt and mix well so that the flavour gets incorporated.

2. Now take a plate and arrange the papris on it. Peel the par boiled potatoes and chop them into cubes. Once the papris are arranged, add some chopped potatoes and boiled chaana on top. Now, top up with chanacur jhuri.

3. Sprinkle chaat masala powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder and little salt. Drizzle the yoghurt on top and add tamarind souse. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.

















Esrat Jahan Lucky is a cooking expert and recipe writer on our local newspapers. She completed her graduation and master degree from Home Economics collage at Home Management and Housing department.