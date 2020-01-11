Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:43 AM
Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

Esrat Jahan Lucky

Esrat Jahan Lucky is a cooking expert and recipe writer on our local newspapers. She completed her graduation and master degree from Home Economics collage at Home Management and Housing department.



Yogurt Cream Delight
Ingredients    
Yogurt fresh--1 cup
Dano Cream -- 400ml
Condensed milk-1 cup
Milk merry biscuit-8/10 pieces  
Whipped  cream - 1 cup
Method:
In a bowl take yogurt, Dano cream and Condensed milk. Bit them all together with a bitter. After that in serving dish place biscuit powder and place mixed cream and then put it in fridge for ½ hour. After ½ hour get out of the fridge. Add jello cream. More ½ hour put it in fridge. After then add toping cream and its ready for serve.  



Papri Chaat
Ingredient:
Papri or fuchka-15 pieces
Cumin (roasted) powder--1 tsp
Salt--1 tsp
Testing salt--1 tsp
Pre boiled potato-1 cup (size in cube)
Boiled chana-1 cup
Chopped Coriander leaves-2 tbsp
Chili flake to taste
Chopped Onion - ½ cup
Chaat Masala powder--2 tsp  
Sugar-1 tsp
Coriander chutney-1 tbsp
Yogurt and sugar (1 cup+3 tbsp proper mixed)


For Tamarind souse:
Tamarind Chutney 1 cup
Sugar 3 tbsp
Salt 2 tea tsp
Chili flake (roasted) 1 tea tsp.
Note: Mixed all of together and make tamarind sauce.
Method:
1. Take a bowl and add yoghurt to it. Whisk the yoghurt until smooth. Add a pinch of salt and sugar to the yoghurt and mix well so that the flavour gets incorporated.
2. Now take a plate and arrange the papris on it. Peel the par boiled potatoes and chop them into cubes. Once the papris are arranged, add some chopped potatoes and boiled chaana on top. Now, top up with chanacur jhuri.
3. Sprinkle chaat masala powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder and little salt. Drizzle the yoghurt on top and add tamarind souse. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve.


