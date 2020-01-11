

Bata’s new arrival ‘be first’ for kids















Start your New Year with 'Bata Be First'. Every mother wants to protect his children's health and therefore they prioritize on how comfortable and sustainable the shoe will be. Considering those factors, like every year, Bata comes up with new shoes. For the first time, Bata Be First used 'life' materials in its shoes which would destroy at least 99 percent bacteria. Through using this material, it is able to keep the shoe free from bad odor for a long time. The 'life' material however is used by the prescription of the doctors. So is there any alternative to the Bata Be First shoe for your children? Bata will also give you a free water bottle with the shoes.