Bishwo Rang celebrates silver jubilee

Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:43 AM
Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Life & Style Desk

Marking the 25th anniversary of the renowned fashion house Bishwo Rang, a grand celebration was held at Narayanganj, recently. The brand is appreciated for promoting domestic products in the national and international markets.
Celebrities and artistes of the industry, along with people associated with the organisation since its inception, were present at the event. Sadia Islam Mou, Shamim Ara Nipa and Shibli Mohammad graced the event with their presence.
The owner of Bishwo Rang, Biplob Saha said that they are planning to celebrate their silver jubilee throughout the year.









