

Chinese Food Festival @ InterContinental Dhaka

To celebrate this occasion InterContinental Dhaka is going to arrange "Chinese Food Festival" at its all day dining restaurant "Elements" from January10 - January 31.

InterContinental Dhaka will decorate its restaurants "Elements" with Chinese red artifacts that will be installed in the hotel landing to bring a Chinese festive look at InterContinental Dhaka. It will also depict a small china town inside the restaurant with Chinese Lanterns, Fans, Red Couplets with Chinese wishes. Away from China you will able to enjoy the ambiance, food & décor of Chinese culture.

Dinner price for "Chinese Food Festival" will be BDT4500 All Inclusive (Tax & Service Charge) per person. Also special bank card offers are available for this festival.

On the eve of Chinese New Year January 24 & 25 you can enjoy special Chinese Gala Dinner at The Amber Room BDT 5500net per person.

China Southern Airlines is sponsoring two return tickets DAC-Guangzhou-DAC route to the lucky winners. Guests who will dine at "Elements" will get the chance to win the air tickets.

From January 12 till January 31Chinese New Year special room package will be available BDT 13,999 inclusive of tax & service charge. The room package consist of up-to 2 breakfast, 30% discount on Elements Lunch, 25 discount on Elements Dinner, 20% discount on Food & Beverage at The Amber Room & Café Social.









For details & booking please call +88-02-55663030





At InterContinental Dhaka, we invite you to join us in celebrating the most important festival in the Chinese calendar - Chinese New Year.To celebrate this occasion InterContinental Dhaka is going to arrange "Chinese Food Festival" at its all day dining restaurant "Elements" from January10 - January 31.InterContinental Dhaka will decorate its restaurants "Elements" with Chinese red artifacts that will be installed in the hotel landing to bring a Chinese festive look at InterContinental Dhaka. It will also depict a small china town inside the restaurant with Chinese Lanterns, Fans, Red Couplets with Chinese wishes. Away from China you will able to enjoy the ambiance, food & décor of Chinese culture.Dinner price for "Chinese Food Festival" will be BDT4500 All Inclusive (Tax & Service Charge) per person. Also special bank card offers are available for this festival.On the eve of Chinese New Year January 24 & 25 you can enjoy special Chinese Gala Dinner at The Amber Room BDT 5500net per person.China Southern Airlines is sponsoring two return tickets DAC-Guangzhou-DAC route to the lucky winners. Guests who will dine at "Elements" will get the chance to win the air tickets.From January 12 till January 31Chinese New Year special room package will be available BDT 13,999 inclusive of tax & service charge. The room package consist of up-to 2 breakfast, 30% discount on Elements Lunch, 25 discount on Elements Dinner, 20% discount on Food & Beverage at The Amber Room & Café Social.For details & booking please call +88-02-55663030