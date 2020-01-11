Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Life & Style

Chinese Food Festival @ InterContinental Dhaka

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Life & Style Desk

Chinese Food Festival @ InterContinental Dhaka

Chinese Food Festival @ InterContinental Dhaka

At InterContinental Dhaka, we invite you to join us in celebrating the most important festival in the Chinese calendar - Chinese New Year.
To celebrate this occasion InterContinental Dhaka is going to arrange "Chinese Food Festival" at its all day dining restaurant "Elements" from January10 - January 31.
InterContinental Dhaka will decorate its restaurants "Elements" with Chinese red artifacts that will be installed in the hotel landing to bring a Chinese festive look at InterContinental Dhaka.  It will also depict a small china town inside the restaurant with Chinese Lanterns, Fans, Red Couplets with Chinese wishes. Away from China you will able to enjoy the ambiance, food & décor of Chinese culture.
Dinner price for "Chinese Food Festival" will be BDT4500 All Inclusive (Tax & Service Charge) per person. Also special bank card offers are available for this festival.
On the eve of Chinese New Year January 24 & 25 you can enjoy special Chinese Gala Dinner at The Amber Room BDT 5500net per person.
China Southern Airlines is sponsoring two return tickets DAC-Guangzhou-DAC route to the lucky winners. Guests who will dine at "Elements" will get the chance to win the air tickets.
From January 12 till January 31Chinese New Year special room package will be available BDT 13,999 inclusive of tax & service charge. The room package consist of up-to 2 breakfast, 30% discount on Elements Lunch, 25  discount on Elements Dinner, 20% discount on Food & Beverage at The Amber Room & Café Social.




For details & booking please call +88-02-55663030


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Get designed shawls to beat cold
Recipe
Bata’s new arrival ‘be first’ for kids  
Bishwo Rang celebrates silver jubilee
Chinese Food Festival @ InterContinental Dhaka
Singer introduces Blueair Joy S Air Purifier
Winter collection at Gentle Park
Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft