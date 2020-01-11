

Singer introduces Blueair Joy S Air Purifier

Blueair Joy S is the smallest and slimmest air purifier for cozy spaces. Designed for rooms up to 16 square meter, the air purifier can be installed anywhere easily. Joy S consists of an advanced filter with unique HEPASilent Technology using both mechanical and electrostatic filtration. It catches virtually every airborne contaminant down to 0.1 microns in size such as pollen, dust, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, allergens, and bacteria.









Empowered with an active carbon filter, the air purifier removes odors, gases, and VOCs. Additionally, being an energy efficient air purifier, Joy S is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Moreover, with the unique 360° air intake, Joy S Air Purifier is fully efficient.

Moreover, customers will receive an additional air filter with the purchase of Blueair Joy S Air Purifier for free. Consumers can purchase Blueair Air Purifiers at easy instalment as well as in interest free six months from selected SINGER outlets across the country. The price of Blueair Joy S Air Purifier is BDT 14,990.

For details, please contact Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.

Singer, leading consumer electronics and home appliance, has recently launched Blueair Joy S Air Purifier in Bangladesh. Blueair is one of the world's leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use.Blueair Joy S is the smallest and slimmest air purifier for cozy spaces. Designed for rooms up to 16 square meter, the air purifier can be installed anywhere easily. Joy S consists of an advanced filter with unique HEPASilent Technology using both mechanical and electrostatic filtration. It catches virtually every airborne contaminant down to 0.1 microns in size such as pollen, dust, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, allergens, and bacteria.Empowered with an active carbon filter, the air purifier removes odors, gases, and VOCs. Additionally, being an energy efficient air purifier, Joy S is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Moreover, with the unique 360° air intake, Joy S Air Purifier is fully efficient.Moreover, customers will receive an additional air filter with the purchase of Blueair Joy S Air Purifier for free. Consumers can purchase Blueair Air Purifiers at easy instalment as well as in interest free six months from selected SINGER outlets across the country. The price of Blueair Joy S Air Purifier is BDT 14,990.For details, please contact Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.