Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:43 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Life & Style

Singer introduces Blueair Joy S Air Purifier

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Life & Style Desk

Singer introduces Blueair Joy S Air Purifier

Singer introduces Blueair Joy S Air Purifier

Singer, leading consumer electronics and home appliance, has recently launched Blueair Joy S Air Purifier in Bangladesh. Blueair is one of the world's leading producer of air purification solutions for home and professional use.
Blueair Joy S is the smallest and slimmest air purifier for cozy spaces. Designed for rooms up to 16 square meter, the air purifier can be installed anywhere easily. Joy S consists of an advanced filter with unique HEPASilent Technology using both mechanical and electrostatic filtration. It catches virtually every airborne contaminant down to 0.1 microns in size such as pollen, dust, pet dander, mold spores, smoke, allergens, and bacteria.




Empowered with an active carbon filter, the air purifier removes odors, gases, and VOCs. Additionally, being an energy efficient air purifier, Joy S is both cost-effective and environmentally friendly. Moreover, with the unique 360° air intake, Joy S Air Purifier is fully efficient.
Moreover, customers will receive an additional air filter with the purchase of Blueair Joy S Air Purifier for free. Consumers can purchase Blueair Air Purifiers at easy instalment as well as in interest free six months from selected SINGER outlets across the country. The price of Blueair Joy S Air Purifier is BDT 14,990.
For details, please contact Singer call-centre- 16482 & visit at www.singerbd.com.



Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Get designed shawls to beat cold
Recipe
Bataâ€™s new arrival â€˜be firstâ€™ for kids  
Bishwo Rang celebrates silver jubilee
Chinese Food Festival @ InterContinental Dhaka
Singer introduces Blueair Joy S Air Purifier
Winter collection at Gentle Park
Rang Bangladesh celebrates 25th year


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhuâ€™s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft