

Shabdaboli to participate in three Indian theatre festivals









Shabdaboli Group Theatre is going to Tripura in India with the play named 'Desire Under the Elms', penned by the noted American playwright Eugene O'Neill, to take part in three theatre festivals. The international theatre festival titled 'Nattyasrijan - 4', jointly organised by Kakraban Deshbandhu Sangha and Avimukh, will mark its inauguration through the staging of the play 'Desire Under the Elms' on January 11 in Tripura. Then, on January 12, the theatre troupe will participate at the '6th Natyamancha Natyautshob 2020', to be held in Dharmanagar, through the staging of 'Desire Under the Elms'. Finally, the 5 day-long 'Shekhor Srity Natyautshob 2020' will draw its curtain through the staging of the drama by Shabdaboli on January 13.'Desire Under the Elms' is a unique creation by Eugene O'Neill. Though the play was written a hundred years ago, the story still looks unfaded. The play is an amalgamation of love, violence, sexuality, longing, cleverness, conflict and death.'Desire Under the Elms', the 63rd production of Shabdaboli, is directed by emerging director Fazlur Rahman Polash and translated by Kabir Chowdhury. The play is produced by renowned theatre activist Syed Dulal. Cast of the play features Bulbul Ahmed Joy, Md Anwar Hossain Shameem, Nabila Nasrin, Shahidul Islam Shishir, Yeacher Arafat, Md. Jahirul Islam, and T I Tapu.