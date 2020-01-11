

Jayalakshmi: A promising singer

During her study in primary school, Jayalakshmi sang the famous song 'Shattam- Shibam- Shundoram' without instruments and after posting the video of it on Facebook, the song became viral all around India. Several TV channels and newspapers ran to her. From then, she did not have to look back. The whole family shifted to Mumbai.

She has sung in many languages like Hindi, Marathi, Malayalam, Tamil, Sanskrit and Bengali and gained popularity. She fosters veneration for the Bengali language. She is affectionate to Nazrul sangeet. For publishing her album, containing Nazrul's songs, the preparation is underway. Jayalakshmi has also sung in films.

Jayalakshmi is studying in an intermediate college. She wills to have higher education in music. Her favourite artistes are Lata Mungeshkar and Shreya Ghoshal. Jayalakshmi is currently taking lessons from the noted playback singer and composer of Bollywood, Shuresh Wadeker.

At the time of staying at her house, I noticed a thing that she barely wastes time. During her leisure period, she practices songs.

Meanwhile one day, Jayalakshmi had a live programme with the Bangla musical group Octave. She sang many songs including three bangla songs. On that day I noticed the Bangladeshi onlookers and listeners loved her singing style.

Anandhakrishnan along with his friend named Shan accompanied me all the time throughout the whole trip. As Jayalakshmi's father was in Kerala for personal works, I could not meet him.

On the day of my departure, Jayalakshmi's mother prepared breakfast early in the morning. At 7 am, the car arrived in front of the gate. Anandhakrishnan and his friend Shan will accompany me to the airport. Taking breakfast I became ready to leave. All became sad. I promised them to visit again next year.

After arriving at the airport, I said good-bye to Anandhakrishnan and Shan. I entered inside and finished all the formalities for boarding. The flight started for Kolkata. I was having the bird's eye view of Mumbai from the flight. The landscape of the city slowly started to disappear from my eyesight.









The writer is a visual artist.





