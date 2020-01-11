Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home Art & Culture

Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation to donate $3 million towards Australia bushfires

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58

Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation to donate $3 million towards Australia bushfires

Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation to donate $3 million towards Australia bushfires

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation has announced a donation of $3 million towards the devastating bush fires that are ravaging Australia. The 45-year-old actor is the co-chairman of Earth Alliance, an organisation that works to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.
The organisation has created the Australia Wildfire Fund in a concerted effort to help relieve the people suffering from the catastrophic bushfires, reported Fox News.
The blazing Australia wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland. The blazes have destroyed at least 2000 homes, 25 people and over a billion animals have been killed. The fires have been raging since September, and the year has been reported as the hottest and driest in records, which seems to be fuelling the bushfires.




The Oscar-winning actor has joined a growing list of other celebrities who have rallied to donate money. Earlier this week, Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and Elton John each offered $1 million for the cause.
The list of celebs goes long including Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, Kylie Jenner and Pink. Rock band Metallica also pledged $750,000 to a firefighting agency and emergency services agency in Victoria. English actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge said she would auction off her Golden Globes outfit and have the proceeds go to firefighter relief.    -Hindustan Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Poet Jasimuddin remembered at Bangla Academy
Shabdaboli to participate in three Indian theatre festivals
Jayalakshmi: A promising singer
Leonardo DiCaprio's environmental organisation to donate $3 million towards Australia bushfires
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
Dozens excused from Weinstein jury as lawyers seek judge’s removal
Justin Bieber: Singer reveals he has Lyme disease
Oscars to go hostless once again


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft