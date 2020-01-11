

US House approves Uighur human rights bill

"The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which was passed 407-1 in the Democratic Party-controlled House, requires U.S. President Donald Trump to condemn Chinese abuses in Xinjiang and call for the closure of mass detention camps."

Other requirements of the legislation include assessments of current actions by the Chinese government in regard to potential human rights violations, which would be reported by the Department of State. This would include:

An assessment of the number of individuals 22 detained in political "reeducation camps" and conditions in the camps for detainees in the Xinjiang region, including whether detainees endure torture, 25 forced renunciation of faith, or other mistreatment.















The US House of Representatives approved a bill last month requiring intervention in China over the mass detention centers located in the Xinjiang program.The legislation's focus is on Beijing's detainment of two million Muslim Uighur citizens."The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act, which was passed 407-1 in the Democratic Party-controlled House, requires U.S. President Donald Trump to condemn Chinese abuses in Xinjiang and call for the closure of mass detention camps."Other requirements of the legislation include assessments of current actions by the Chinese government in regard to potential human rights violations, which would be reported by the Department of State. This would include:An assessment of the number of individuals 22 detained in political "reeducation camps" and conditions in the camps for detainees in the Xinjiang region, including whether detainees endure torture, 25 forced renunciation of faith, or other mistreatment.