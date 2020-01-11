Video
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
Crowdfunding, pro bono lawyers aid Indian protesters as government cracks down

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020

NEW DELHI, Jan 10: Days after Anas Hussain was killed in his hometown of Nehtaur in northern India during an anti-government protest last month, an online crowdfunding campaign raised 1 million rupees (nearly $14,000) to help his family.
As protests against a new citizenship law snowball across the country, several crowdfunding and grassroots campaigns have sprung up to help sustain the movement and provide legal aid and compensation to the families of victims of the violence.
Protest organizers say they are maintaining lists of lawyers, doctors and others to call on if required.
Crowdfunding for social causes has been used previously exists in India, but lawyers and campaigners say the coordinated effort to keep protests going and to help victims is happening for the first time in the sprawling nation.
"These are campaigns to save democracy in India," said Bilal Zaidi, founder of the Our Democracy platform, which has hosted many such online initiatives, including one to provide aid to Hussain's family.
"The idea was to bring more transparency in our democratic lives," said Zaidi, who previously worked in the United States on Democrat Bernie Sanders' 2016 presidential campaign, which raised millions of dollars via crowdfunding.
Relatives of Hussain say the young waiter was gunned down by police in Uttar Pradesh state while out to buy milk for his infant daughter. Police deny the allegation and say the 22-year-old was one of many people rioting during protests against the citizenship law pushed through by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government last month.
Police say they suspect he died during firing from armed protesters and say investigations are ongoing.
At least 25 people have been killed in violence related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which critics say is loaded against the country's minority Muslims and erodes India's secular foundations.
It is the strongest challenge to Modi's rule since he swept to power in 2014. Modi has said the law will not affect anyone who is currently a citizen.




At least 21 of the victims were killed in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities in the state have also issued notices to the families of suspected rioters seeking to attach their property to pay for damage caused. All the dead and most of the accused are Muslims.
Lawyers say such a move is a first in India, and many call it illegal since the suspects had not been found guilty of any crime. The government says it is the right thing to do.
"The action that the government is taking against rioters has become an example for the whole country," said a tweet last month from the office of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a Hindu priest who is the top elected official in Uttar Pradesh.
"Every single person responsible for this violence...we will seize their property and will take revenge for their actions," Adityanath said in a video statement later. "We will seize their assets and auction them to pay for this damage." Adityanath was not available for comment on this story.     -REUTERS



