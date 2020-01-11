Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home News

Turks and Caicos corals: Disease threatens barrier reef

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

From the air, the turquoise hues of the Turks and Caicos Islands' vast barrier reef appear as an expanse of blistering beauty.
One of the largest reef systems on Earth, it teems with wildlife like friendly wild dolphins, and attracts more than a million tourists a year.
But underneath the water's stunning surface lurks a deadly disease, silently ravaging the corals which keep its denizens alive and protect the islands' pristine coastline from storms and erosion.
Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) has been dubbed the biggest threat facing the tiny British territory's marine environment, and the most virulent coral sickness the world has ever seen.
"This is a serious problem, if not a crisis," says Don Stark of local NGO the TC Reef Fund (TCRF). "We've already lost many coral heads - and they're not coming back."
It is not just these islands, 600 miles (965km) south-east of Miami, that are affected.
Since the disease first appeared off the Floridian coast in 2014, where it has now impacted 100,000 acres (40,500ha), it has made its way through the Caribbean into several countries including Jamaica, Belize, the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.
Its rapid-fire spread and high mortality rate have seen it wipe out some of the region's most important reef-building corals, sparking additional fears for tourism and those who rely on the ocean for a living.
Exacerbating concerns in Turks and Caicos is a long wait for the local government to grant the TCRF permission to begin intervention work.
More than 1,200 people recently signed a petition demanding the group be given the go-ahead to start administering antibiotics, a process which has seen success in Florida.
Mr Stark says the NGO has had equipment on the ground since September. The absence of a permit means it is powerless to do anything but "watch corals die".
Meanwhile, the disease has spread to four islands across the Turks and Caicos archipelago.
The disease is treatable but treatments are labour intensive, Mr Stark says. Urgent action is vital to "save the country's reefs from devastation before the damage is irreversible", he adds.




For its part, the government says it is "seriously weighing the best course of action". A spokesman said authorities were consulting international experts on the ramifications of putting antibiotics in the water.
Scientists are still uncertain about the disease's exact cause, but it is thought to be due to bacteria, passed to other corals through direct contact and water circulation. Some suggest bilge water from passing freighters could be aggravating its spread in Turks and Caicos.    -BBC


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Crowdfunding, pro bono lawyers aid Indian protesters as government cracks down
Turks and Caicos corals: Disease threatens barrier reef
1.9 billion people rely on natural ‘water towers’
British woman faces jail for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex
Plant life ‘expanding over the Himalayas’
US killing of Qasem Soleimani is good news for IS jihadists
Lund International Tagore Choir, a group of Swedish singers who practice and sing Rabindra Sangeet
3-day photographic exhibition on CUET campus


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft