Turks and Caicos corals: Disease threatens barrier reef





One of the largest reef systems on Earth, it teems with wildlife like friendly wild dolphins, and attracts more than a million tourists a year.

But underneath the water's stunning surface lurks a deadly disease, silently ravaging the corals which keep its denizens alive and protect the islands' pristine coastline from storms and erosion.

Stony coral tissue loss disease (SCTLD) has been dubbed the biggest threat facing the tiny British territory's marine environment, and the most virulent coral sickness the world has ever seen.

"This is a serious problem, if not a crisis," says Don Stark of local NGO the TC Reef Fund (TCRF). "We've already lost many coral heads - and they're not coming back."

It is not just these islands, 600 miles (965km) south-east of Miami, that are affected.

Since the disease first appeared off the Floridian coast in 2014, where it has now impacted 100,000 acres (40,500ha), it has made its way through the Caribbean into several countries including Jamaica, Belize, the US Virgin Islands and the Dominican Republic.

Its rapid-fire spread and high mortality rate have seen it wipe out some of the region's most important reef-building corals, sparking additional fears for tourism and those who rely on the ocean for a living.

Exacerbating concerns in Turks and Caicos is a long wait for the local government to grant the TCRF permission to begin intervention work.

More than 1,200 people recently signed a petition demanding the group be given the go-ahead to start administering antibiotics, a process which has seen success in Florida.

Mr Stark says the NGO has had equipment on the ground since September. The absence of a permit means it is powerless to do anything but "watch corals die".

Meanwhile, the disease has spread to four islands across the Turks and Caicos archipelago.

The disease is treatable but treatments are labour intensive, Mr Stark says. Urgent action is vital to "save the country's reefs from devastation before the damage is irreversible", he adds.









For its part, the government says it is "seriously weighing the best course of action". A spokesman said authorities were consulting international experts on the ramifications of putting antibiotics in the water.

Scientists are still uncertain about the disease's exact cause, but it is thought to be due to bacteria, passed to other corals through direct contact and water circulation. Some suggest bilge water from passing freighters could be aggravating its spread in Turks and Caicos. -BBC



