Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:42 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Home News

British woman faces jail for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WINCHESTER, Jan 10: A young British woman who posed as a teenage boy to deceive potentially dozens of young girls into having sexual contact with her will be sentenced on Friday and may face a jail term.
Gemma Watts, 21, created an online persona as Jake Waton, a 16-year-old boy, and used social media to strike up relationships with girls as young as 14. Police described her male alter ego as very believable.
Watts pleaded guilty in November to seven charges relating to four victims aged 14 and 15, although police believe she was a prolific predator and that there are likely to be many other unidentified victims.
The charges included sexual assault and meeting a child following sexual grooming. Watts, who is on bail, is due to be sentenced at Winchester Crown Court in southern England.
She would start her grooming by liking girls' profiles on Snapchat or Instagram, then sending them complimentary messages. Soon she would be calling them "Babe" or other pet names.
Her own profile as Jake Waton featured posts about skateboarding and photographs of herself, dressed in baggy sportswear, with her long hair tied up in a bun and hidden under a cap or hood.
Having persuaded her victims to meet her, Watts traveled by train to their homes in various parts of England. The girls believed they were in genuine relationships with a teenage boy. In several cases, there were multiple encounters over a period of months.
She met the parents of some of her victims and had conversations with them. They too were taken in.
Phillipa Kenwright, one of the detectives involved in the case, said the victims were unaware they had been deceived until they were contacted by police, and it had been devastating for them to learn the truth.




"It's been life-changing for all of the victims involved," Kenwright told reporters in a briefing ahead of sentencing. "For some of these girls it's one of their first relationships."     -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Crowdfunding, pro bono lawyers aid Indian protesters as government cracks down
Turks and Caicos corals: Disease threatens barrier reef
1.9 billion people rely on natural ‘water towers’
British woman faces jail for posing as a boy to lure girls into sex
Plant life ‘expanding over the Himalayas’
US killing of Qasem Soleimani is good news for IS jihadists
Lund International Tagore Choir, a group of Swedish singers who practice and sing Rabindra Sangeet
3-day photographic exhibition on CUET campus


Latest News
Djokovic pulls out of Adelaide International
US job creation in 2019 slowest in 8yrs
Ukrainian plane shot down due to human error
Egg-standing test goes viral as ring-of-fire eclipse crosses Asia
Taiwan votes in crucial election as China's shadow looms
Warne's Test cap rises $1m for charity
Far-right agenda seen behind India attack
Trump ups Iran accusations, says 4 US embassies targeted
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Sultan Qaboos of Oman dies
Most Read News
Clash at Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day programme
RAB raids fake note factory in Dhanmondi
Competitions studded in handball to celebrate 'Mujib Borsho'
Case filed over child gang rape allegation
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
First phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
A Cormorant of Dokkhin Kool
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
Goplaganj AL pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft