Saturday, 11 January, 2020, 11:41 AM
latest UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari      
Pelosi delays impeachment trial

Published : Saturday, 11 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

WASHINGTON, Jan 10: After weeks of delay and facing rising pressure to act, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she could "soon" send articles of impeachment to the Senate for President Donald Trump's upcoming trial.
The top Democrat in Congress reiterated her call for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to lay out the rules for the historic trial so she could "see the arena" in which the impeachment managers -- essentially prosecutors in the Senate trial -- will operate.
"Is that too much to ask?" she challenged.
Trump was impeached last month for abuse of power for pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations of Democrats including possible election rival Joe Biden; and for obstructing Congress's subsequent investigation.    -AFP


