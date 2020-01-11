Referendum on China relation





"Taiwanese voters, for the first time, are voting between two candidates that have completely different visions of what Taiwan's relationship is with China and the world," said Shirley Lin, Compton Visiting Professor in World Politics at the Miller Center of Public Affairs, University of Virginia.

In the race are incumbent president Tsai Ing-wen from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Kuomintang (KMT) or Nationalist Party's Han Kuo-yu, also the mayor of Kaohsiung city.

The presidential vote on January 11 is seen as a referendum on Taiwan's identity, sovereignty and Chinese influence. Legislative elections will also be held on the same day, although the race is traditionally focused more on local issues and less on national sovereignty, noted Eurasia Group, the geopolitical consultancy.

Communist China has never ruled over Taiwan, but Beijing claims self-ruled Taiwan as its territory and has never renounced the use of force to achieve "reunification."

Taiwan's relationship with China has cooled significantly since Tsai, an independence-leaning politician, took office in 2016.

And Tsai has set out to steer Taiwan's reliance away from mainland China both economically and in other respects, said Lin.

On the other hand, the KMT's Han "believes that we should integrate more closely with China economically - may not be politically, in order to solve many of Taiwan's socioeconomic problems - and many of his supporters also support unification," said Lin.

The third candidate James Soong is a veteran politician who is the chairman of the smaller People First Party. Soong announced his candidacy in November and is not seen to be posing a serious challenge to Tsai or Han.

Tsai's popularity tanked after she won the 2016 presidential election, but things have been turning around for her since early last year, when she responded forcefully to Chinese President Xi Jinping's aggressive New Year's speech where he said Beijing reserved the right to bring Taiwan under its control, by force if necessary.









Xi has been "a fantastic campaign manager for her," said Rupert Hammond-Chambers, managing director for Taiwan at BowerGroupAsia, a government affairs and public policy consulting firm. -REUTERS





