Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration      
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Jan 9: India has started consultations with the World Bank as its technical partner to implement an ambitious global electricity grid plan pitched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.




With the world grappling with climate change concerns, a senior government official said the multilateral funding organization may prepare a feasibility report for the project announced in October 2018, that can further bolster India's image as a clean energy champion.
The proposed global grid plans to leverage solar power generated in one geography to feed the electricity demands of other nations. This comes against the backdrop of China's attempts to co-opt countries into its ambitious One Belt One Road initiative, a programme to invest billions of dollars in infrastructure projects, including railways, ports and power grids, across Asia, Africa and Europe.
"The government has had preliminary discussions with us. It's too early to share any details at this stage. For any further information, you may want to contact MNRE (ministry of new and renewable energy) ," a World Bank spokesperson said in an emailed response.
"This is quite an ambitious project and not a simple one. We have started deliberations with the World Bank for them to prepare a report on the same. A similar mechanism exists in Europe. One grid is very advantageous to the participating nations," said a senior Indian government official, requesting anonymity.    -Live Mint



