Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

Jan 9: Airlines are facing higher fuel bills as they reroute flights to avoid airspace over Iran and Iraq due to recent heightened tension between Washington and Tehran, adding further financial pressure to an industry already contending with the prolonged grounding of Boeing's 737 MAX jets.
Germany's Lufthansa AG, Air France-KLM SA , Singapore Airlines Ltd and Malaysia Airlines have redirected flights from airspace in the region after Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing US troops in Iraq.
A Ukraine jetliner also crashed in Tehran, although the cause is not yet known.
"Avoiding Iraqi/Iranian air space is a double headache for airlines," independent aviation consultant John Strickland said by email, noting longer journey times that would throw off schedules and add to operating costs.
Mark Zee, founder of OPSGROUP, which monitors global aerospace for risks that it shares with industry members, said rerouting to avoid Iranian and Iraqi airspace could add around 40 minutes to trips from Europe to Asia.
Australia's Qantas Airways said such a detour would add 50 minutes to its Perth to London flight time, forcing it to reduce passenger numbers and therefore revenue in order to carry more jet fuel.
Virgin Atlantic also said its flight times to and from Mumbai would be slightly longer than expected.
Based on data from Flightradar24 and feedback from airline members, Zee said carriers are largely redirecting flights over parts of Saudi Arabia and Egypt.    -Reuters


