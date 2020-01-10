Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight





PUNE, Jan 9: Qatar Airways recently launched its new Qsuite Business Class seat product on its non-stop flight between New Delhi and Doha and is available on the new A350-900 aircraft which the airline has introduced in one of the two daily rotations that it operates from the Indian capital.Qsuite is the unique invention of Qatar Airways who holds the patency to the industry's first-ever double bed available in Business Class. This product offers passengers private cabins for up to four people with privacy panels allowing passengers to transform the adjoining seats into their very own private suite allowing them to work, dine and socialize together. These new features provide the ultimate customisable travel experience that allows passengers to sit back and relax in an environment that suits their own unique needs.Qatar Airways Senior Manager Commercial-ISC, Naveen Chawla, said: "New Delhi was one of the first gateways of Qatar Airways to India in July 2005. With Qsuite, we have truly redefined business and luxury travel and we are certain that our passengers flying from New Delhi will gladly welcome the globally loved product in the A350-900 fleet which will now fly between New Delhi and Doha."Qsuite is currently available on select Qatar Airways' Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000. -TNN