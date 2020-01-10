Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Business

Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

PUNE, Jan 9: Qatar Airways recently launched its new Qsuite Business Class seat product on its non-stop flight between New Delhi and Doha and is available on the new A350-900 aircraft which the airline has introduced in one of the two daily rotations that it operates from the Indian capital.
Qsuite is the unique invention of Qatar Airways who holds the patency to the industry's first-ever double bed available in Business Class. This product offers passengers private cabins for up to four people with privacy panels allowing passengers to transform the adjoining seats into their very own private suite allowing them to work, dine and socialize together. These new features provide the ultimate customisable travel experience that allows passengers to sit back and relax in an environment that suits their own unique needs.
Qatar Airways Senior Manager Commercial-ISC, Naveen Chawla, said: "New Delhi was one of the first gateways of Qatar Airways to India in July 2005. With Qsuite, we have truly redefined business and luxury travel and we are certain that our passengers flying from New Delhi will gladly welcome the globally loved product in the A350-900 fleet which will now fly between New Delhi and Doha."
Qsuite is currently available on select Qatar Airways' Boeing 777-300ER, Boeing 777-200LR, Airbus A350-900 and A350-1000.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan
Brazil's Petrobras suspends shipping thru Strait of Hormuz
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions
Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight
Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations
‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’
China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft