Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations





On January 9, 2013, Novoair started its flight operations between Dhaka and Chattogram, said a press release.

Novoair celebrated the occasion with various activities with Civil Aviation Authority, travel agencies and passengers on Thursday.

The airline has announced 12 percent discounts on fare for their "SMILES" member on the occasion of the 7th anniversary. Novoair introduced the "SMILES" frequent flyer program in 2013 as a special reward for its passengers for the first time in the country.

Following footsteps of Novoair other airlines including Biman also introduced the frequent flyer program.

From 2013 to 2019, Novoair operated more than 61 thousand flights and carried over 33 lakh passengers.

Currently, Novoair is operating daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Sylhet, Saidpur, Rajshahi, Barishal and Kolkata.





















