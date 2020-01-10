‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’





"There's no doubt in Bangladesh's high growth potential in the coming 20 years," Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki told UNB in an interview mentioning that Bangladesh has been achieving remarkable economic growth in recent years.

The Ambassador believes such growth will be taking hold when the economy is backed by timely development of infrastructure and improvement in investment environment, including reform of taxation system to attract FDI (foreign direct investment) and enhancement of governance entailed with capacity development and institutional building.

"Japan always stands with Bangladesh and we're more than happy to extend any assistance in this regard," said Ambassador Naoki who spent almost three months in Dhaka.

He recognised that the government of Bangladesh has been carrying out a number of mega infrastructure projects to accelerate such growth, aiming to join middle-income countries by 2021 and advanced countries by 2041.

Investment Climate: To create a more business-friendly environment, Ambassador Naoki, suggested watching carefully the difficulties that the Japanese companies are already facing in Bangladesh, especially in the segments of tax and financial system.

It would also be important to prepare efficient facilities in the EPZs, which is the fundamental for attracting more foreign investment, he said.

"In the end, I believe, taking good care of the companies already operating in Bangladesh will connect to the next step," said the Japanese Ambassador.

The total annual private investment amount from Japan to Bangladesh in 2018 marked US$ 58 million, and in 2019 at least 25 Japanese companies newly extended their business to Bangladesh.

To further accelerate such an investment trend, the improvement of investment climate to provide potential investors with tax incentives and needy infrastructure is crucial, said the Japanese Ambassador.

As of 2019, the population of Bangladesh was over 163 million, which ranked the country the 8th largest in the world.

From the economic perspective, the Ambassador said, Asian Development Outlook (supplement) projects Bangladesh's GDP grows by 8.1 percent in 2019 and 8.0 percent in 2020.

"These trends imply rapid expansion of domestic market with increasing purchasing power of the people in Bangladesh," he said.

Priorities to Make Ties Stronger: "My first priority here is to make our two countries and peoples even closer to each other, in many fields," said the Japanese envoy.

In the year 2022, Bangladesh and Japan will celebrate 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, which, the Japanese envoy says, will be very good opportunity to further deepen friendship and partnership.

"I hope, more and more Bangladeshi people get interested in Japan and its culture. I'll do my best to promote interactions between Japan and Bangladesh at various levels and fields," he said.

Since being appointed as Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh in October, he said, he feels very much honoured and humbled to represent Japan in this country, full of energy and potential of development. - UNB



























Bangladesh's time-tested friend Japan sees its high growth potential in the coming 20 years, but noted that Bangladesh's growing economy needs to be backed by timely development of infrastructure and further improvement in investment climate."There's no doubt in Bangladesh's high growth potential in the coming 20 years," Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki told UNB in an interview mentioning that Bangladesh has been achieving remarkable economic growth in recent years.The Ambassador believes such growth will be taking hold when the economy is backed by timely development of infrastructure and improvement in investment environment, including reform of taxation system to attract FDI (foreign direct investment) and enhancement of governance entailed with capacity development and institutional building."Japan always stands with Bangladesh and we're more than happy to extend any assistance in this regard," said Ambassador Naoki who spent almost three months in Dhaka.He recognised that the government of Bangladesh has been carrying out a number of mega infrastructure projects to accelerate such growth, aiming to join middle-income countries by 2021 and advanced countries by 2041.Investment Climate: To create a more business-friendly environment, Ambassador Naoki, suggested watching carefully the difficulties that the Japanese companies are already facing in Bangladesh, especially in the segments of tax and financial system.It would also be important to prepare efficient facilities in the EPZs, which is the fundamental for attracting more foreign investment, he said."In the end, I believe, taking good care of the companies already operating in Bangladesh will connect to the next step," said the Japanese Ambassador.The total annual private investment amount from Japan to Bangladesh in 2018 marked US$ 58 million, and in 2019 at least 25 Japanese companies newly extended their business to Bangladesh.To further accelerate such an investment trend, the improvement of investment climate to provide potential investors with tax incentives and needy infrastructure is crucial, said the Japanese Ambassador.As of 2019, the population of Bangladesh was over 163 million, which ranked the country the 8th largest in the world.From the economic perspective, the Ambassador said, Asian Development Outlook (supplement) projects Bangladesh's GDP grows by 8.1 percent in 2019 and 8.0 percent in 2020."These trends imply rapid expansion of domestic market with increasing purchasing power of the people in Bangladesh," he said.Priorities to Make Ties Stronger: "My first priority here is to make our two countries and peoples even closer to each other, in many fields," said the Japanese envoy.In the year 2022, Bangladesh and Japan will celebrate 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations, which, the Japanese envoy says, will be very good opportunity to further deepen friendship and partnership."I hope, more and more Bangladeshi people get interested in Japan and its culture. I'll do my best to promote interactions between Japan and Bangladesh at various levels and fields," he said.Since being appointed as Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh in October, he said, he feels very much honoured and humbled to represent Japan in this country, full of energy and potential of development. - UNB