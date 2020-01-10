Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:19 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Business

China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32

BEIJING, Jan 9: China will allow foreign companies to take part in oil and gas exploration and production in the country, in what officials hailed Thursday as a "major reform" opening up the industry.
The Ministry of Natural Resources said foreign firms registered in China with net assets of not less than 300 million yuan ($43 million) will be eligible to obtain oil and gas mining rights.
The change takes place from May 1 and also applies to domestic companies.
"Opening to both domestic and foreign enterprises is a major reform measure," said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources Ling Yueming at a news conference.
In the past, international companies could only enter the industry by working with Chinese firms, such as state-owned enterprises.
The move comes as China looks to open to private firms more sectors of the economy that have been dominated by state-owned companies.
The country's oil and gas market has been dominated by state players such as the China National Petroleum Company and China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec).
On Thursday, the ministry also said permits for mineral resources mining will be valid for five years. Each extension period is five years as well.
When firms apply for a renewal of exploration rights, their area of exploration will be cut by 25 per cent, said the ministry.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan
Brazil's Petrobras suspends shipping thru Strait of Hormuz
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions
Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight
Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations
‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’
China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft