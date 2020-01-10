BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO MD. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury inaugurating a day-long workshop on 'International Commercial Terms' (Incoterms 2020) participated by 55 officers and executives of foreign exchange desks from different branches. Deputy Managing Director (DMD) and Head of International Division Shamim Ahmed, Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) Principal Javed Tariq were also present, among others on the occasion as the event was held at MBTI recently. photo: BankIslami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Managing Director Md. Mahbub ul Alam inaugurating its 1015th Agent Banking Outlet at Shiber Bazar, Adarsha Sadar Upazila, Cumilla recently. Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Cumilla Zone of the bank Md. Mosharraf Hossain, other bank officials and local elite were also present. photo: BankPrime Minister Sheikh Hasina receiving a cheque of Tk 5 crore at Ganabhaban from Uttara Bank Ltd Director Col. Engr. M. S. Kamal (Retd.) and Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Rabiul Hossain as donation on 100 birth anniversary celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday. Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal and chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder were present on the occasion. photo: BankNRB Global Bank Ltd Chairman Nizam Chowdhury, Shareholder Danny Chowdhury and Additional Managing Director Md. Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee are handing over Tk 1 (One) crore cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Monday. Finance Minister A H M Mustafa Kamal and chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) Md. Nazrul Islam Mazumder were present. photo: Bank