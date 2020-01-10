Tanker owners face insurance headache on ME war risk





According to industry sources, payments known as war risk premiums for tankers shuttling through the Strait of Hormuz could rise significantly, adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to shipping costs in some cases that will ultimately be passed on to fuel buyers - mostly in Asia.









About 20per cent of the world's crude oil supply and a quarter of the global supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) are transported on tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow passage between the Gulf and the Indian Ocean. Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest crude oil exporter, while Qatar is the top LNG exporter.

"We are obviously concerned with regard to the tension around the wider (Gulf) area," said Svein A Ringbakken, managing director of Norwegian ship insurer Den Norske Krigsforsikring for Skib (DNK) told Reuters. "Ships' transits in these areas have already for some time been subject to additional war risks insurance premiums which may increase in light of the recent developments."

Ship owners pay annual war-risk insurance cover as well as an additional 'breach' premium when entering high-risk areas. These separate premiums are calculated according to the value of the ship, or hull, for a seven-day period. -Reuters

