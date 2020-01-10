BFIU issues guidelines on e-KYC system





The BFIU issued the guidelines under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 2009, with expectations that all financial institutions would implement the guidelines by December, 2020.

As per the definition given by the BFIU, the e-KYC is a digital process where financial institutions are allowed to open customers' accounts by filling in a digital form, taking photograph on the spot, and authenticating a customer's identification data.

The guidelines will be applicable to all financial institutions including banks, non-bank financial institutions, insurance companies, capital market intermediaries, MFS, DFS and the other companies licensed by the Bangladesh Bank, it said.

Digital financial products and services, and digital identity solutions have developed significantly over the last several years and have the potential to facilitate access to basic services for unserved and underserved people and businesses. Particularly it is going to be practiced in emerging and developing countries, the guidelines said.

Besides, promoting fintech, reducing cost of customer on boarding and enhancing growth of financial inclusion were, among others, the reasons for the guideline issuance. Based on the customers' risk exposures, the BFIU classified e-KYC into two - simplified e-KYC and regular e-KYC.

Under the simplified e-KYC, digital financial services - mobile financial services, payment service providers and operators, and fintech companies - would be allowed to be registered for those services.

Financial inclusion products and agent banking products could be offered upon simplified e-KYC registration. Banking products like deposit or withdrawal not exceeding Tk 1 lakh, term deposit up to Tk 10 lakh and special deposit scheme with maturity value of up to Tk 10 lakh can take the service of the electronic devise to know the customer.

Banks offering products to customers beyond the limit will have to be registered through regulator e-KYC. Non-banking financial intuitions would be allowed to offer any types of products not exceeding Tk 10 lakh upon completion of simplified e-KYC. However, the products exceeding the Tk 10 lakh limit must be offered upon regular e-KYC completion.

The limit for the stock market was set at Tk 15 lakh and for life insurance premium at Tk 2.5 lakh. For non-life insurance premium the limit is at Tk 20,000-2.5 lakh. Once the limits are exceeded, brokerage firm or the insurance company will have to ensure regulator e-KYC of the customers.

The regular e-KYC would be required for agent banking customers who perform transactions with branches as regular customers. The e-KYC guidelines said that the financial institutions should maintain all sorts of digital data and log until five years after the closure of the account or business relationship, the guidelines said.



















