Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
latest PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration      
Home Business

BFIU issues guidelines on e-KYC system

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday has initiated a move to bring people under financial services without their physical presence at financial institutions by introducing electronic guided know your- customer (e-kyc) devises.
The BFIU issued the guidelines under the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 2009, with expectations that all financial institutions would implement the guidelines by December, 2020.
As per the definition given by the BFIU, the e-KYC is a digital process where financial institutions are allowed to open customers' accounts by filling in a digital form, taking photograph on the spot, and authenticating a customer's identification data.
The guidelines will be applicable to all financial institutions including banks, non-bank financial institutions, insurance companies, capital market intermediaries, MFS, DFS and the other companies licensed by the Bangladesh Bank, it said.
Digital financial products and services, and digital identity solutions have developed significantly over the last several years and have the potential to facilitate access to basic services for unserved and underserved people and businesses. Particularly it is going to be practiced in emerging and developing countries, the guidelines said.
Besides, promoting fintech, reducing cost of customer on boarding and enhancing growth of financial inclusion were, among others, the reasons for the guideline issuance. Based on the customers' risk exposures, the BFIU classified e-KYC into two - simplified e-KYC and regular e-KYC.
Under the simplified e-KYC, digital financial services - mobile financial services, payment service providers and operators, and fintech companies - would be allowed to be registered for those services.
Financial inclusion products and agent banking products could be offered upon simplified e-KYC registration. Banking products like deposit or withdrawal not exceeding Tk 1 lakh, term deposit up to Tk 10 lakh and special deposit scheme with maturity value of up to Tk 10 lakh can take the service of the electronic devise to know the customer.
Banks offering products to customers beyond the limit will have to be registered through regulator e-KYC. Non-banking financial intuitions would be allowed to offer any types of products not exceeding Tk 10 lakh upon completion of simplified e-KYC. However, the products exceeding the Tk 10 lakh limit must be offered upon regular e-KYC completion.
The limit for the stock market was set at Tk 15 lakh and for life insurance premium at Tk 2.5 lakh. For non-life insurance premium the limit is at Tk 20,000-2.5 lakh. Once the limits are exceeded, brokerage firm or the insurance company will have to ensure regulator e-KYC of the customers.
The regular e-KYC would be required for agent banking customers who perform transactions with branches as regular customers. The e-KYC guidelines said that the financial institutions should maintain all sorts of digital data and log until five years after the closure of the account or business relationship, the guidelines said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India in talks with WB for Modi's global electricity grid plan
Brazil's Petrobras suspends shipping thru Strait of Hormuz
Airlines face higher fuel bills as they avoid Iran, Iraq amid tensions
Qatar Airways launches Qsuite business class on Delhi-Doha flight
Novoair celebrates its seven years in operations
‘No doubt about BD's high growth potential in 20 years’
China opens oil and gas exploration to foreign firms
BANKING EVENTS


Latest News
Dr Kamal: People must take risk for protecting democracy
Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM
Rangers end BPL beating Platoon
5 arrested in Kamrangirchar gang rape case
IU special quota viva-voce Sunday
Mayoral candidates get symbols
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu’s birth centenary celebration
Indian govt to seek central bank dividend lifeline: sources
WB projects 7.2 pc GDP growths for Bangladesh
"Don't mess with Tests"
Most Read News
Woman, son stabbed dead in Manikganj
Full text of BDR carnage verdict released
Prozac Nation author dies aged 52
Paturia-Daulatdia ferry services resume
2 Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing on Shibganj border
Arsenal edge past Leeds
Mojnu placed on 7-day remand
Trump backs away from further military confrontation with Iran
Australia states brace for 'dynamic' fire threat
HSIA third terminal, new Dreamliners: Are we on the right track?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft