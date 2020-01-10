Video
Friday, 10 January, 2020, 7:18 PM
PM opens countdown to Bangabandhu's birth centenary celebration      
Malaysia promoting motorcycle tourism

Published : Friday, 10 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

CHENNAI, Jan 9: Imagine riding past the Putrajaya lake, taking your time to stop and reel in the beauty, or zipping under the Seri Wawasan bridge. The Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (MTPB) has announced a first of its kind initiative to promote motorcycle tourism.
This ride, curated under the Big Biking Commune (one of the largest aggregator platforms for the motorcycle community in India), will see five Indian bikers travelling to Malaysia for an 18-day tour under the WOW Rides (World on Wheels) banner.
During the journey, the bikers will explore the routes of Malaysia and engage with the local motorcycling community across cities sharing their learnings, experiences and riding tips and soaking in local culture.
"While we have a lot of inflow from India, especially Tamil Nadu, this is a fresh initiative to explore and encourage motorcycle tourism as a new way of seeing our country. We want to encourage travellers to try riding and exploring our country," says Razaidi, director, MTPB.
Arun Kumar, convenor of the Big Biking Commune, says, "While bikers have been riding across the borders, this initiative will help engage with bikers and understand the bike tour dynamics and nurture and grow the motorcycle tourism category."
The ride will be flagged off from Kuala Lumpur to Putrajaya on February 3 and will continue to places like Sepang International
Circuit, Port Dickson, Malacca, Johor Bahru, Cameron Islands, Kuantan, Genting Highlands, Penang, Langkawi and back to Kuala Lumpur spread over 18 days covering 3,000 km on motorcycles.    -TNN


